The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, Dec. 26

Posted By on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge 56718491_2067700893267750_2276750588672737280_o.jpg
Five years deep. Members past and present of Steff & the Articles, Kool Shades and Lucky Devils Rendezvous annually for a one-off gig uniquely covering their favorite songs—from reggae to jazz to EDM. Anything goes. At Club Congress...

The core of motley crew that oversee this zydeco-tinged, accordion-fueled Tex-Mexican bacchanal on occasion splinter-off. The Carnivaleros, with special guest Tommy Larkins, promise a special post-Christmas brouhaha, sans menudo. At Public Brewhouse...

In the tradition of Bob Wills and Earl Scruggs, bluegrass and western institution, The Titan Valley Warheads are coming out to play. At Monterey Court...

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

The festival is free to attend, however, we ask everyone to bring a donation of food or… More

@ Winterhaven Neighborhood Dec. 14-29, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fort Lowell Road between Country Club Road and Tucson Boulevard.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Trumpy Windy Cats (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Two Corinthians (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Where Have All The Teachers Gone? (Long Time Passing) (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Things to Do, Christmas Eve (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. NASA announces OSIRIS-REx sample-collection site (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation