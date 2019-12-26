Thursday, December 26, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, Dec. 26
By Xavier Omar Otero
on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Five years deep. Members past and present of Steff & the Articles
, Kool Shades and Lucky Devils Rendezvous
annually for a one-off gig uniquely covering their favorite songs—from reggae to jazz to EDM. Anything goes. At Club Congress...
The core of motley crew that oversee this zydeco-tinged, accordion-fueled Tex-Mexican bacchanal on occasion splinter-off. The Carnivaleros,
with special guest Tommy Larkins
, promise a special post-Christmas brouhaha, sans menudo. At Public Brewhouse...
In the tradition of Bob Wills and Earl Scruggs, bluegrass and western institution, The Titan Valley Warheads
are coming out to play. At Monterey Court...
