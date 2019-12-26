The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, December 26, 2019

News

In Case You Missed it: New Age Guru Ram Dass Dies at 88

Posted By on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 9:45 AM

Psychedelic guru and author, Baba Ram Dass, slipped into Nirvana at his Maui home on Dec. 22, according to his official Instagram account. He was 88.

Ram Dass, born Richard Alpert on April 3, 1931, penned numerous new age and spiritually books, including 1971 spiritual best-seller, Be Here Now, and was a contemporary of fellow Harvard academic and psychedelic researcher, Timothy Leary, throughout the 1960s.

Dass’ spiritual awakening came after meeting and becoming a disciple of Maharajji Neem Karoli Baba during a trip to India in 1967. During this time, the Maharajji gave Alpert the name Baba Ram Dass, meaning servant to God.

Under the advisement of the Majarajji, Dass returned to the United States in 1968 and began lecturing about eastern philosophy and spirituality across the country. He believed God existed in everyone, advising followers to “Treat everyone you meet like God in drag."

While Dass continued to write new age best sellers throughout the ’80s and ’90s, he formed various foundations and charities aimed at helping prisoners and people close to death find equanimity. Another of Dass’ foundations is dedicated to fighting blindness in India and Nepal, as well as another promoting health education for Native Americans in South Dakota.

Dass became partially parylzed and briefly unable to speak after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage in 1997. He eventually made a recovery and was able to continue writing books and lecturing on the internet until his passing.

Ram Dass is survived by his son, Peter Reichard, 53, the love child of Dass and an undergraduate student at Stanford University while he was a professor during the early ’60s.

