Things to Do, Christmas Eve

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Celebrate the holidays Italian style with Tavolino’s multi-course meal the “Feast of the Seven Fishes.” This specialty dinner features six seafood-inspired dishes: cozze impanate al forno with baked mussels, marinated white anchovies, house-cured Atlantic salmon with crostini, bruschetta and creamy baccalà, and seafood lasagna or fresh sea bass. Only available on Christmas Eve. 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. 2890 E. Skyline Drive. $65/person, tax and gratuity not included.It’s the time for special Christmas meals at restaurants all around town! Cushing Street’s hottest new(ish) restaurant is breaking out the Chinese food for a special Christmas Eve dinner. In addition to their regular menu, The Coronet will be serving Chinese Fish Soup, Coronado Hot Chinese Pork Dumplings and Cashew Chicken. No reservations are required, and this dinner coincides with their holiday happy hour. 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. 198 W. Cushing St.Penca Executive Chef Solorzano and owner Patricia Schwabe are celebrating the holidays with the “Noche Buena Buffet” showcasing a variety of traditional Mexican dishes: green corn tamales, carrot soup, salad with jicama and blood orange, Navideño potatoes, calabacitas and more. Rompope, a classic holiday milk punch will be offered along with other seasonal drinks. 11 a.m. to 4 pm. for lunch, and 4 pm. to 7 pm. for dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 24. 50 E. Broadway Blvd. Lunch is $32, dinner is $40. Children 4 and under are free. Reservations can be made at info@pencarestaurante.com.You’ve probably made a gingerbread house before, right? And if you’ve made a gingerbread house, you’ve probably also experienced the frustration of having it turn out a little bit less than picture perfect. Why not call in an award winning pastry team for help? The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain is inviting folks to come on out and do just that. With the guidance of these chefs, you’ll make a gingerbread house so devastatingly lovely that you’ll wish you could move into it yourself. You’ll be ready for your own show on HGTV! You’ll be a gingerbread genius! 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive. $50 plus tax and 20 percent gratuity. Call 530-572-3401 to make reservations.Janos Wilder’s DOWNTOWN Kitchen + Cocktails is celebrating the holidays with a special run of Tucsonan dishes showcasing the flavors of the region: the Oaxacan tomato soup, roast turkey adobado, and warm Oaxacan bread pudding with cranberry ice cream and mezcal hard sauce. The regular dinner menu will also be offered. 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. $45 per person/$20 per child aged 10 and under. 135 S. Sixth Ave.Christmas Eve! Musician/comedianhosts, rumored to be an “extreme” experience,” “the best in town” and “buttloads of fun.”. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery…Songstresscelebrates Christmas Eve and her birthday singing the dreamiest of folk songs. At Public Brewhouse. Cheers, Nat…