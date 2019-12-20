XOXO: Where to Rock, This Weekend, Dec. 20 - 22

Friday, Dec. 20
A Night for Amy
sees some of Tucson’s finest—Katie Haverly, Brittany Katter, Lola Torch, Naim Amor, Tom Walbank, Thøger Lund, Dimitri Manos and Ben Nisbet
—perform the songs of Amy Winehouse for a cause. At 191 Toole. All proceeds to benefit Southern Arizona Aids Foundation’s Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th…
Club ’90s LA presents Selena Night.
Dance to the Queen of Tejano projected on giant video screens with other ’90s and Latin anthems mashed into the mix. Dance at the Rialto Theatre…
Celebrating the video release of “Riding the Storm,” country-infused rocker Armando Moreno & The Southern Revival
are at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Sharing a similar bent, special guests Crooked Saints
join in the revelry…
Something different? Requinto urbano
is an emergent acoustic style that marries norteño folk to gritty urban lyrics. Herencia de Patrones
are at Club 4th Avenue…
Crossing genres, singer-songwriters Mark Anthony Febbo & Oscar Fuentes
play a mix of original acoustic guitar-driven tunes and obscure covers. At Westbound…
Fifty years after the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots—a historic uprising against police harassment that launched the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement—Super Gay Party Machine
promises “the gayest, danciest, drinkiest party in town.” Join the rainbow riot at Club Congress…
Heartbreaker, soul shaker, Miss Olivia & the Interlopers
add warmth to a brisk night. In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner…
Comprised of outstanding high school musicians, Tucson Jazz Institute’s Ellington Big Band
perform at Tohono Chul’s Holiday Nights…
Led by vocalist Amy Virnelson, Soul Essentials
perform classic and modern R&B and soul. At Monterey Court…
Tracing back the roots of country music from the verdant trails of Appalachia to the gritty streets of Bakersfield, Freddy Parish
hosts Dry ’n’ Dusty at El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)…
Let the gathering commence. Legion: A dark dance experience sees DJ Black Flagg
dropping industrial, EBM and synth-pop bombs. At the Surly Wench Pub…
There is a low hum moving through the Earth. Newcomers The Disappearance
will be at Saint Charles Tavern. But are they real?…
Saturday, Dec. 21
Their resumes read like a rock ’n’ Roll Who’s Who: Carmine Appice
’s includes work with Vanilla Fudge, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Ozborne and others. Vinny Appice
pounded pagan skins for Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Rick Derringer and John Lennon, to name a few. Two of the world’s iconic drummers, The Appice Brothers
share the stage with Southern rockers Blackfoot.
At EncoreTucson…
Backed by an all-star lineup, singer/guitarist David Broza
returns to the Fox Theatre with a panoply of Israeli and Spanish-infused songs to spread the universal language of peace, love and understanding…
Commingling the improvisational spirit of psychedelic and prog rock with elements of EDM, The Bennu
—led by vocalist Vasanta Weiss—promises to take you on a journey of mystical exploration. At 191 Toole. Up first, Legion of Mario
sets the tone…
This Canadian bluesman has been hailed as a “blues evangelist.” He kinda agrees: “I do feel like I’m a servant of the people. A missionary if you will. Music can heal if they pay attention to the messages in these songs.” Harpdog Brown
brings his latest, For Love & Money, to the Monterey Court…
Music. Food. Clothing. Good Vibes. The UA African Studies Department presents The Sixth Annual Deejays Against Hunger: Feed The Homeless Concert.
Featuring sets by some of The Old Pueblo’s finest turntablists. At Armory Park…
Amidst the glow of a million twinkling teeny-tiny lights, stroll the garden paths while Dos Sueños, Gus Woodrow Trio, Gabriel Ayala and Cirque Roots
perform. Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul Park…
“Deep in the Heart of Christmas,” The Texas Tenors
sleigh ride into town. Joining the Tucson Symphony Orchestra
in a heartwarming holiday concert. At the Tucson Convention Center…
Emerging in 2004 from Tucson’s subterranean pools of talent, award-winning Americana singer-songwriter/storyteller Kevin Pakulis
and his Band take Che’s Lounge by storm…
Spinning the best of Southern hip-hop, DJs Jahmar and Quise
pay Tribute to Pimp C. At Mr. Head’s Art Gallery and Bar…
Spanning the Americas, an evening of Latin American music with Tradiciones
unfolds in melody. At El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)…
Soul and Americana duo, Dan & Ocean
are traversing the country in support of their latest EP The Coronado Kid, Pt. 1 (original motion picture soundtrack). They make a stop at Sand-Reckoner…
Die Hard: The holiday edition of the ’80s dance party perdures. At the Surly Wench Pub. DJ NoirTech
is behind the tables…
Entertaining the throngs at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights
with the unique sound of the Caribbean, the award-winning Jovert Steel Drum Ensemble f
rom Tucson High Magnet School rock the eighth annual Winterhaven Concert…
Here is your chance to meet your favorite KTDT 99.1 FM DJ. In a special after-hours event, Downtown Radio’s Holiday Fiesta takes place at Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria. DoctorSlow
and other KTDT DJs man the decks into the night…
Sunday, Dec. 22
Miss Olivia and The Interlopers
It’s time once again. Eric Dupree aka EZ Goin
brings together some of T-Town’s brightest hip-hop and R&B acts—Aske, Vinney Mendez, Tommy Will, Big and Trahma
—to raise money for a local charity. The 3rd Annual Black Heart Charity Show
shines at 191 Toole. Proceeds and donations to benefit St. Francis Homeless Shelter…
After a long hiatus, Romo Tonight Live
submarines at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Comedy—Mo Urban, Jericho Davidson, Ben Forbes
and others—backed by the best house band “in the known universe,” Dirty P and the Thunderchiefs
. As if that were not enough, usually shirtless, underwear clad, pot-bellied and always raunchy, The Pangs
drop the wrecking ball to close the night…
Known for a cappella renditions of Disney and Broadway hits, Voctave
—an 11-member vocal group from Central Florida—promise to add magic to the holidays. At the Fox Theatre…
DJ Mijito, with guest Robertitx
, drop the needle on a stack of sides: ’90s, early ’00s, R&B, rap and hip-hop. It all goes down After Dark at Passé…
Performing on tiny keyboards, musical instruments and non-instruments both variegated and amusing—Thøger Lund, Dimitri Manos and Jeff Grubic
—SRS (Spontaneous Response Squadron)
explore ambient improvisation. With special guest Ry Warner
sitting in on guitar. At Owls Club…
Honoring the solstice (and youth run riot), Winter Kickoff
is an all ages event featuring Somniac, The Sinks, Alien Jacket, Zenny Cake, Carnival and Rough Draft
. At Club Congress…
Fusing traditional and modern bluegrass and country, classic and indie rock, folk and Americana, October Intuition
are in the lounge at The Royal Sun…
Be prepared to dance with abandon. Connie Brannock’s Tiny House of Funk
play “Sonoran Soul” music. At Public Brewhouse…
The Holiday Spectacular at Saint Charles Tavern
features The Diatones, Just Najima, Silver Cloud Express, Keli Carpenter and Miss Olivia and The Interlopers
…
The Tucson Jazz Institute’s Winter Big Band Bash
finds guest artist/esteemed vocalist Joe Bourne
returning to sing Nat King Cole classics from Orange Colored Sky, as recorded by the TJI Ellington Big Band. At the Berger Performing Arts Center…
The haunted, found sound experimentalism meets traditional song structure of composer Karima Walker
wafts mysteriously through the wintery air at The Coronet…