XOXO: Where to Rock, This Weekend, Dec. 20 - 22

click to enlarge Tom Walbank

click to enlarge David Broza

click to enlarge Miss Olivia and The Interlopers

sees some of Tucson’s finest——perform the songs of Amy Winehouse for a cause. At 191 Toole. All proceeds to benefit Southern Arizona Aids Foundation’s Thornhill Lopez Center on 4th…Club ’90s LA presentsDance to the Queen of Tejano projected on giant video screens with other ’90s and Latin anthems mashed into the mix. Dance at the Rialto Theatre…Celebrating the video release of “Riding the Storm,” country-infused rockerare at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Sharing a similar bent, special guestsjoin in the revelry…Something different?is an emergent acoustic style that marries norteño folk to gritty urban lyrics.are at Club 4th Avenue…Crossing genres, singer-songwritersplay a mix of original acoustic guitar-driven tunes and obscure covers. At Westbound…Fifty years after the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots—a historic uprising against police harassment that launched the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement—promises “the gayest, danciest, drinkiest party in town.” Join the rainbow riot at Club Congress…Heartbreaker, soul shaker,add warmth to a brisk night. In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner…Comprised of outstanding high school musicians,perform at Tohono Chul’s Holiday Nights…Led by vocalistperform classic and modern R&B and soul. At Monterey Court…Tracing back the roots of country music from the verdant trails of Appalachia to the gritty streets of Bakersfield,hosts Dry ’n’ Dusty at El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)…Let the gathering commence. Legion: A dark dance experience seesdropping industrial, EBM and synth-pop bombs. At the Surly Wench Pub…There is a low hum moving through the Earth. Newcomerswill be at Saint Charles Tavern. But are they real?…Their resumes read like a rock ’n’ Roll Who’s Who:’s includes work with Vanilla Fudge, Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart, Ozzy Ozborne and others.pounded pagan skins for Black Sabbath, Ronnie James Dio, Rick Derringer and John Lennon, to name a few. Two of the world’s iconic drummers,share the stage with Southern rockersAt EncoreTucson…Backed by an all-star lineup, singer/guitaristreturns to the Fox Theatre with a panoply of Israeli and Spanish-infused songs to spread the universal language of peace, love and understanding…Commingling the improvisational spirit of psychedelic and prog rock with elements of EDM,—led by vocalist Vasanta Weiss—promises to take you on a journey of mystical exploration. At 191 Toole. Up first,sets the tone…This Canadian bluesman has been hailed as a “blues evangelist.” He kinda agrees: “I do feel like I’m a servant of the people. A missionary if you will. Music can heal if they pay attention to the messages in these songs.”brings his latest, For Love & Money, to the Monterey Court…Music. Food. Clothing. Good Vibes. The UA African Studies Department presentsFeaturing sets by some of The Old Pueblo’s finest turntablists. At Armory Park…Amidst the glow of a million twinkling teeny-tiny lights, stroll the garden paths whileperform. Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul Park…“Deep in the Heart of Christmas,”sleigh ride into town. Joining thein a heartwarming holiday concert. At the Tucson Convention Center…Emerging in 2004 from Tucson’s subterranean pools of talent, award-winning Americana singer-songwriter/storytellerand his Band take Che’s Lounge by storm…Spinning the best of Southern hip-hop,pay Tribute to Pimp C. At Mr. Head’s Art Gallery and Bar…Spanning the Americas, an evening of Latin American music withunfolds in melody. At El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar)…Soul and Americana duo,are traversing the country in support of their latest EP The Coronado Kid, Pt. 1 (original motion picture soundtrack). They make a stop at Sand-Reckoner…Die Hard: The holiday edition of the ’80s dance party perdures. At the Surly Wench Pub.is behind the tables…Entertaining the throngs at thewith the unique sound of the Caribbean, the award-winningrom Tucson High Magnet School rock the eighth annual Winterhaven Concert…Here is your chance to meet your favorite KTDT 99.1 FM DJ. In a special after-hours event, Downtown Radio’s Holiday Fiesta takes place at Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria.and other KTDT DJs man the decks into the night…It’s time once again. Eric Dupree akabrings together some of T-Town’s brightest hip-hop and R&B acts——to raise money for a local charity. Theshines at 191 Toole. Proceeds and donations to benefit St. Francis Homeless Shelter…After a long hiatus,submarines at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Comedy—and others—backed by the best house band “in the known universe,”. As if that were not enough, usually shirtless, underwear clad, pot-bellied and always raunchy,drop the wrecking ball to close the night…Known for a cappella renditions of Disney and Broadway hits,—an 11-member vocal group from Central Florida—promise to add magic to the holidays. At the Fox Theatre…, drop the needle on a stack of sides: ’90s, early ’00s, R&B, rap and hip-hop. It all goes down After Dark at Passé…Performing on tiny keyboards, musical instruments and non-instruments both variegated and amusing—explore ambient improvisation. With special guestsitting in on guitar. At Owls Club…Honoring the solstice (and youth run riot),is an all ages event featuring. At Club Congress…Fusing traditional and modern bluegrass and country, classic and indie rock, folk and Americana,are in the lounge at The Royal Sun…Be prepared to dance with abandon.play “Sonoran Soul” music. At Public Brewhouse…ThefeaturesThefinds guest artist/esteemed vocalistreturning to sing Nat King Cole classics from Orange Colored Sky, as recorded by the TJI Ellington Big Band. At the Berger Performing Arts Center…The haunted, found sound experimentalism meets traditional song structure of composerwafts mysteriously through the wintery air at The Coronet…