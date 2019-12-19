XOXO: Where to Rock This Thursday, Dec. 19

click to enlarge
Mashing together low-end jazz, ambient, rock and hip-hop, Brokeback
is the longstanding side project of Douglas McCombs
, bassist with Chicago post-rock experimentalists Tortoise.
They will tap out Morse Code for the Modern Age: Across the Americas at El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar). With the synth-heavy cinematic psychedelia of L.A. Takedown
and the electronic minimalist drone magic of Tara Jane O’Neil
...
“O Come All Ye Faithful” played as a samba? In a special Yuletide performance, Nossa Bossa Nova
cross pollinate traditional Christmas melodies with Brazilian rhythms and Portuguese lyrics arriving at a truly unique sound that is both exotic and familiar. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort…
Only in a deterministic universe where free will is a mere illusion is such a pairing possible. Loveland and The Surfbroads
uphold the far-from-equilibrium chaos. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown…
These mop tops have set records in Tokyo and London. Meticulously recreating the sounds, sights and mania of a live Beatles’ concert—from the classic bowl haircuts to the backline of Vox amplifiers—The Beatles Tribute
promises a night of nostalgia not soon forgotten. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino del Sol…
Flame, Flamenco & Romance. As formerly seen on QVC, the charismatic Spanish bolero-hat-wearing classical guitarist Esteban and Anthony Mazzella
, who Billboard has touted as the “new generation of guitar hero,” form a musical tour de force. At the Rialto Theatre. Electric violinist Teresa Joy
provides accompaniment…
This potent English blues harpist/guitarist was born in the town of Wells, Somerset in 1969. In 1997, after moving to California, he started picking up the guitar. “I play guitar like a drum. I play the harmonica like a drum as well, very rhythmically. If I get too far from the rhythm, I know I am doing something wrong.” Tom Walbank
acts as guide through a cerulean delta. On the patio at Agustin Kitchen…
This year’s The Historic Y Gathering of Friends 2019
—a festive gathering in appreciation of those doing exemplary work in the arts, education, human rights and social and environmental justice throughout Tucson—will feature music by Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass, Emilie Marchand & Gabriel Naïm Amor, Just Najima and Church Pants. DJs Roberto Lopez and Luis
spin. At The Historic Y…
This installment of Opti Club sees special guests Corbin and Low Audio
join resident DJs H.R. Guerin and Lance Fairchild
behind the decks. At Club Congress…
A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson. Alternating weekly, throughout the month of December singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic
shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson…
Playing bossa novas, ballads and blues, The Jed Paradies Trio
swing at The Coronet…
Pianist Elliot Jones
presides at Piano Bar Thursdays at The Dusty Monk Pub. And you are welcome to prod the ivories. Bring your own sheet music or peruse through the host’s books…