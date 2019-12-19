The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, December 19, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock This Thursday, Dec. 19

Posted By on Thu, Dec 19, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Brokeback
  • Brokeback
Mashing together low-end jazz, ambient, rock and hip-hop, Brokeback is the longstanding side project of Douglas McCombs, bassist with Chicago post-rock experimentalists Tortoise. They will tap out Morse Code for the Modern Age: Across the Americas at El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar). With the synth-heavy cinematic psychedelia of L.A. Takedown and the electronic minimalist drone magic of Tara Jane O’Neil...

“O Come All Ye Faithful” played as a samba? In a special Yuletide performance, Nossa Bossa Nova cross pollinate traditional Christmas melodies with Brazilian rhythms and Portuguese lyrics arriving at a truly unique sound that is both exotic and familiar. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort…

Only in a deterministic universe where free will is a mere illusion is such a pairing possible. Loveland and The Surfbroads uphold the far-from-equilibrium chaos. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown…

These mop tops have set records in Tokyo and London. Meticulously recreating the sounds, sights and mania of a live Beatles’ concert—from the classic bowl haircuts to the backline of Vox amplifiers—The Beatles Tribute promises a night of nostalgia not soon forgotten. In the Paradiso Lounge at Casino del Sol…

Flame, Flamenco & Romance. As formerly seen on QVC, the charismatic Spanish bolero-hat-wearing classical guitarist Esteban and Anthony Mazzella, who Billboard has touted as the “new generation of guitar hero,” form a musical tour de force. At the Rialto Theatre. Electric violinist Teresa Joy provides accompaniment…

This potent English blues harpist/guitarist was born in the town of Wells, Somerset in 1969. In 1997, after moving to California, he started picking up the guitar. “I play guitar like a drum. I play the harmonica like a drum as well, very rhythmically. If I get too far from the rhythm, I know I am doing something wrong.” Tom Walbank acts as guide through a cerulean delta. On the patio at Agustin Kitchen…

This year’s The Historic Y Gathering of Friends 2019—a festive gathering in appreciation of those doing exemplary work in the arts, education, human rights and social and environmental justice throughout Tucson—will feature music by Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass, Emilie Marchand & Gabriel Naïm Amor, Just Najima and Church Pants. DJs Roberto Lopez and Luis spin. At The Historic Y…

This installment of Opti Club sees special guests Corbin and Low Audio join resident DJs H.R. Guerin and Lance Fairchild behind the decks. At Club Congress…

A taste of Spain in downtown Tucson. Alternating weekly, throughout the month of December singer-songwriters Amanda Rochelle and Natalie Pohanic shall serenade for Tapas & Tonics. In the lounge at the AC Hotel Tucson…

Playing bossa novas, ballads and blues, The Jed Paradies Trio swing at The Coronet…

Pianist Elliot Jones presides at Piano Bar Thursdays at The Dusty Monk Pub. And you are welcome to prod the ivories. Bring your own sheet music or peruse through the host’s books…

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Xavier Omar Otero

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 2 p.m. and Saturdays, 4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

The festival is free to attend, however, we ask everyone to bring a donation of food or… More

@ Winterhaven Neighborhood Dec. 14-29, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fort Lowell Road between Country Club Road and Tucson Boulevard.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Toasty Racist Symbols (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Things to Do, Wednesday, Dec. 18 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Trump, Slow Your Roll (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Celebrate Ugly Sweater Night this Friday at Reid Park Zoo (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Movie Review: 6 Underground (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation