Things to Do, Thursday, Dec. 19

Dillinger Brewing Company is releasing their signature West Coast IPA in 16oz cans, so you can bring it home or impress at your holiday party. The Dillinger IPA reaches up to 6.9 percent ABV with 80 IBU, and is brewed with Ella, Amarillo and El Dorado hops. The brew also features “imported Vienna malts for a toasty backbone that balances the bitterness of the style.” Releasing on Thursday, Dec. 19. 3895 N. Oracle Road. A four-pack costs $16, or enjoy a pint in-house and a four-pack for $20.Wow, can you believe we’re already closing in on the end of 2019? Bid this year—and this decade—adieu at this cozy evening at the Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art. They’ll have a campfire, hot beverages and a Celtic harp player making music in the courtyard. And you can go around to get all of your last-minute holiday shopping done in one place. Local vendors like Tucson Candle Co., Buteos and Bones, Desert Provisions, Beanie Sunshine and Fae and Friends will all be there, and proceeds support both local makers and MOCA’s community programs. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Tucson MOCA, 365 S. Church Ave. Free.With Fleet Feet + Westbound. Surviving the holiday season with your physique relatively intact is all about balance, right? That’s what makes this recurring Thursday evening event so nice. You head over to the MSA Annex to do a 3-5 mile fun run or walk on the Loop. Then, you end up back at the Westbound, where you can get a buck off of your first beer or cocktail. Whether you’re a hardcore runner or someone just dipping your toes into the world of cardio, it’s difficult to go wrong with a free event and discounted alcohol. Come make some new running friends and earn yourself a drink. 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Free.Yeah, it’s the week of Christmas, get ready for a whole lot of jolly screenings. The Fox Theatre is screening the tear-jerkiest of Christmas films twice this week, just in case you want to reignite your passion for life multiple times. There’s really nothing more to be said about how important this film is in the Christmas canon, so instead, here’s some trivia: the film was a flop upon initial release, but went on to be ranked as the “#1 Most Inspirational Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute. Also, a photo of a six-month-old James Stewart is featured on the Bailey’s home. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23. 17 W. Congress St. $7.In true Tucson fashion, this event is one that’s full of local food, drinks and music, put on to celebrate the tenants of The Historic Y and their work in the arts, education, human rights and environmental justice sectors. Chow down on bison dogs, veggie tamales, calabacitas, wine, scratch margaritas and beer from Borderlands Brewery. Plus, feel free to bring a desert or side dish of your own if you’d like. Live music will be provided by artists including Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass, Just Najima, Emilie Marchand and Gabriel Naïm Amor, Church Pants, DJ Roberto Lopez and DJ Luis. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave.