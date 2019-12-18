The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

The Weekly List

Things to Do, Wednesday, Dec. 18

Posted By on Wed, Dec 18, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge 6.jpg
The Star Wars Holiday Special. The Loft Cinema is allowing you to see the very-very-special Star Wars Holiday Special for free! (Probably because they couldn’t allow themselves to charge you to see it.) This odd holiday tradition shows the 1978 TV special that George Lucas has vowed to smash with a hammer should he ever stumble across a copy. In this rough relic from the past, the heroes from A New Hope gather to celebrate “Life Day,” their version of the holidays. Featuring the entire Chewbacca family, Life Day even got a fleeting reference in the new Mandalorian TV show. Time to get spacy and weird! 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free

As part of the Lookout Tucson Songwriter Series, Febbo & Fuentes navigate through an eclectic range of styles and genres, sung in English and Spanish. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at The Westward Look Resort & Spa…

Zoo Lights: Holiday Magic

Zoo Lights: Holiday Magic @ Reid Park Zoo

Through Dec. 30, 6-8 p.m.

