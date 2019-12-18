Celebrate Ugly Sweater Night this Friday at Reid Park Zoo

click to enlarge

It’s a holiday tradition to don an ugly sweater this time of year, but did you know you can enjoy the art of the ugly attire while enjoying a night at the zoo?In honor of National Ugly Sweater Day, the Reid Park Zoo is hosting a special night of its zoo lights celebration on Friday.In addition to strolling through the Zoo grounds to take in the dancing lights, falling snow, visits with Santa and seasonal treats, guests are invited to show off their tackiest, wackiest and most gleefully gaudy Christmas sweater to add to the holiday ambiance.At 7 p.m., they can enter an ugly sweater fashion show and contest in the Zoo’s Event Garden with a prize going to the ugliest of the ugly. Tucson Desert Harmony Chorus will also perform during the evening’s festivities.Admission to Zoo Lights is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 2 to 14, and $3 off for Zoo Members. Children under 2 are free. Guests can bring a can of food for the Community Food of Southern Arizona, a new toy for Tucson A-List or pet supplies for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to receive $1 off admission. Discounted group ticket packages are available for groups of 20 or more.The Reid Park Zoo is located at 3400 E. Zoo Court.