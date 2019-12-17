Things to do, Tuesday, Dec. 17

click to enlarge

There are lots of options for seeing The Nutcracker this holiday season, but this one is performed by dancers from the Moscow Ballet—only fitting, when you consider the show debuted in Russia in 1892. The troupe tours the U.S. annually, but the children’s parts are danced by local youth. So this is pretty much a perfect chance to feel both like a world, sophisticated character in a Russian novel and like the type of person who supports local arts. 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 17. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $34 to $142.—an eclectic vocal group, performing pop and jazz standards from the '20s to today—bring the 2019 Plaza Live! Tuesday Night Concert Series to a close. At St. Philip's Plaza.Coming all the way from Texas, Russ Kempton, owner of Speaking of Grapes and Grains, is the latest guest at Casino del Sol’s Dinner with Chefs series. This three-course dinner event allows guests to enjoy food and learn from industry professionals at the same time. Drinks include the Pajaro Gratis, with El Tesoro Reposado and grapefruit cordial; the “Double Barrel Firing Squad” with Herradura Double Barrel Reposado, Suze and house made grenadine; and the “Mole Ole” with Patron Reposado, Ancho Reyes and Crème de Cacao. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. 5655 W. Valencia Road. $125. To make reservations call PY Steakhouse at (520) 324-9350.It seems the University of Arizona is taking over the Loft this week, as they screen eight new short documentaries from the UA School of Theatre, Film & Television. The documentaries range from a profile of a Tucson police officer to a circus performer to a high school teacher turned doo-wop singer. This community rental of the Loft also features a Q&A with the filmmakers after the documentary showcase. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $5.The third film in the “National Lampoon” series about the Griswold family, Christmas Vacation has enough culturally lasting scenes to allow it stand up to many films in the Christmas canon: draining an RV’s septic tank into the street, putting up so many holiday light you short-circuit the entire neighborhood, that bug-eyed Chevy Chase stare. Christmas Vacation has just about everything you could want, even Julia Louis-Dreyfus as an uptight neighbor. As part of their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres invites you to spend your holiday with the Griswolds. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive & 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. $5.