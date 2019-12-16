The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, December 16, 2019

Cinema

Movie Reviews: Bombshell

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM

Rating: Good #3

Charlize Theron is uncanny as Megyn Kelly in this hit and miss take on the sexual harassment scandals that plagued Fox News thanks to the deplorable Roger Ailes, played here by John Lithgow under LOTS of makeup. The movie is propped up by terrific work from Theron, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as a composite character representing the many women who were assaulted by the likes of Ailes and Bill O’Reilly. Director Jay Roach is all over the place with his tone, with the film veering back and forth between dark comedy and serious drama. It never finds the balance that happens in great films, but it is often a good one, especially thanks to Theron, who is amazing in every second she spends on screen (and the makeup work is Oscar worthy, as well). Roach blows it with his portrayals of Bill O’Reilly (Kevin Dorff) and Rudy Giuliani (Richard Kind), who come off as bad impersonations rather than true characters. What should’ve been an important film comes off as partial failure. Still, worth watching for Theron, Kidman and Robbie.

