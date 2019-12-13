XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, Dec. 13 - 15

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Xylouris White

The Blind Boys of Alabama

Sisyphean in repetition. Meditating on the life of a traveling musician. These minstrels fill their bota bags from the ancient headwaters of the Mediterranean, mindful of the fullness of time.—comprised of vocalist/lutist(of legendary instrumental trio Dirty Three)—present an evening of progressive Cretan laouto compositions. “Till the Morning Comes.” At El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar).performs an opening set...Like a race car in the red,barrels forward at Club Congress. Night 2 features:Covering: The Pixies, The Eagles, The Doors, Lana Del Rey, Jeff Buckley, Cream, Chris Cornell and Al Green…And for the Record, this veteran guitarist/songwriter has compiled a musical resume that includes work with Suzanne Vega and The Band’s Rick Danko. Slashing out rock and patchouli psychedelia, in an acoustic set,shares his “Sick Little Pleasure.” At Copper Mine Brewing Co…Reggae music is for the heart and soul. African roots reggae artistspread a message that traverses international borders and all aspects of humanity. At Movement Culture…Drawing inspiration from a line in a Wu Tang Clan song, “Cash rules everything around me,” from the outset this scrappy screen printing and graphic design firm set its aim high—to achieve the near impossible—to make a living working in art.celebrates the anniversary of their continued success with a food truck, beer tasting, live screenprinting and tie-dying. Wooden Tooth DJs set the mood. At 191 Toole…A night of boundary pushing improvisation is on deck at Owls Club.drone sympathetically into the umbra of the night…This acclaimed Yaqui guitarist has performed for a U.S. President and the Pope.perform flamenco, classical and jazz influenced compositions. At Monterey Court…Art and jazz. Saxophonistleads her trio. The expressionistic art of Howard Kline, as backdrop, creates ambiance. At Bacio Italiano…Americana/rock singer-songwriteron keys performs with violist/guitaristAt Sand-Reckoner…“We Don’t Need a Manual.” Heck no. From SoCal—taking a roundabout route from their tour withto come play T-Town—fill Irene’s Holy Donuts with antigenic poison.add to the overall level of toxicity…“Parties & Vices.” The Boxyard hosts indie rockersand experimental field recorders Night Weather…A Friday night monthly EDM happening. Special guestjoins residents turntablists. At Zen Rock…Since the original members began singing together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s, they have expanded past old traditions to forge a new gospel sound for the 21st century. Living legends/modern day pioneers/award-winning roots-gospel groupare at the Rialto Theatre. Folk rock/country singer-songwriteropens…Singer-songwriters, thecomprise the stellar line-up for 2nd Saturdays Downtown. At the Scott Avenue stage…Über talented songstress’s potency as an artist stems from her impassioned quest to find understanding. The pursuit of which is not rooted in desire. It is a need. Plotting a new course, Haverly and her band,will sneak peek Matter—her latest recording—from front to back in advance of its April 2020 release. At El Cristol (formerly Exo Bar).opens…Covering: Townes Van Zandt, Tom Waits, The Police, The Clash, REM, No Doubt, Guns and Roses, Dolly Parton, Arctic Monkeys and Alabama Shakes. At 191 Toole…Backed by some of Tucson’s finest,sings jazz standards, ’60s soul and vintage country. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin…, a Yuletide extravaganza featuring the UA Horn Studio, is on the plaza at Hotel Congress…Masters of dub reggae,skank at Irene’s Holy Donuts, DJ Lion spins all night…This Mexican Sierreño group’s song, the narco-corrido “Negro y Azul,” was featured on television drama series Breaking Bad, which ranked among the most-watched cable-shows on American TV.are at Club 4th Avenue…This L.A.-via-Bay Area artist honed his chops in the time-honored incubator of so many soulful sirens: The church. Sultry R&B/funk makerbrings Mall of Fortune—his latest slow-burning dispatch—to the dance floor at Club Congress…R&B electro-pop crooner,requests the honor of your presence for a live recording. At Hotel Congress…Tucson’s favorite skiffle bandperform along with the downtempo cosmic weirdness ofAt Owls Club…Latin fusionistsprovide the soundtrack for the International Day of Immigrants Rights. At Global Justice Center…