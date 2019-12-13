XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, Dec. 13 - 15

click to enlarge
Friday, Dec. 13
Xylouris White
Sisyphean in repetition. Meditating on the life of a traveling musician. These minstrels fill their bota bags from the ancient headwaters of the Mediterranean, mindful of the fullness of time. Xylouris White
—comprised of vocalist/lutist Georgios Xylouris and acclaimed drummer Jim White
(of legendary instrumental trio Dirty Three)—present an evening of progressive Cretan laouto compositions. “Till the Morning Comes.” At El Crisol (formerly Exo Bar). Kyklo
performs an opening set...
Like a race car in the red, The 2019 Great Cover-Up
barrels forward at Club Congress. Night 2 features: Armando Moreno & the Southern Revival, Eugene Boronow, Just Najima, Miss Olivia & the Interlopers, Natalie Pohanic, Paul Opocensky, Taco Sauce and The Muffulettas.
Covering: The Pixies, The Eagles, The Doors, Lana Del Rey, Jeff Buckley, Cream, Chris Cornell and Al Green…
And for the Record, this veteran guitarist/songwriter has compiled a musical resume that includes work with Suzanne Vega and The Band’s Rick Danko. Slashing out rock and patchouli psychedelia, in an acoustic set, Luis Loucks-Tavares
shares his “Sick Little Pleasure.” At Copper Mine Brewing Co…
Reggae music is for the heart and soul. African roots reggae artist General Tchefary & the Soldiers
spread a message that traverses international borders and all aspects of humanity. At Movement Culture…
Drawing inspiration from a line in a Wu Tang Clan song, “Cash rules everything around me,” from the outset this scrappy screen printing and graphic design firm set its aim high—to achieve the near impossible—to make a living working in art. Cream Turns 3
celebrates the anniversary of their continued success with a food truck, beer tasting, live screenprinting and tie-dying. Wooden Tooth DJs set the mood. At 191 Toole…
A night of boundary pushing improvisation is on deck at Owls Club. S.R.S., Troubadours, Crab Birthday and Sonidenso
drone sympathetically into the umbra of the night…
This acclaimed Yaqui guitarist has performed for a U.S. President and the Pope. Gabriel Ayala Quintet
perform flamenco, classical and jazz influenced compositions. At Monterey Court…
Art and jazz. Saxophonist Autumn Dominguez
leads her trio. The expressionistic art of Howard Kline, as backdrop, creates ambiance. At Bacio Italiano…
Americana/rock singer-songwriter Amber Norgaard
on keys performs with violist/guitarist Seth Murzyn.
At Sand-Reckoner…
“We Don’t Need a Manual.” Heck no. From SoCal—taking a roundabout route from their tour with T.S.O.L.
to come play T-Town—The Walking Toxins
fill Irene’s Holy Donuts with antigenic poison. Whiskey Drunk, Pretty Ugly, For Or Against and Gutter Town
add to the overall level of toxicity…
“Parties & Vices.” The Boxyard hosts indie rockers Dirt Friends
and experimental field recorders Night Weather…
Trance Forever:
A Friday night monthly EDM happening. Special guest DJ del desierto Xochique
joins residents turntablists. At Zen Rock…
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Blind Boys of Alabama
Since the original members began singing together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Blind in the late 1930s, they have expanded past old traditions to forge a new gospel sound for the 21st century. Living legends/modern day pioneers/award-winning roots-gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama
are at the Rialto Theatre. Folk rock/country singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm
opens…
Singer-songwriters Annie Hawkins and Stuart Oliver
, the Kate Becker All Stars and P.D. Ronstadt & the Company
comprise the stellar line-up for 2nd Saturdays Downtown. At the Scott Avenue stage…
Über talented songstress Katie Haverly
’s potency as an artist stems from her impassioned quest to find understanding. The pursuit of which is not rooted in desire. It is a need. Plotting a new course, Haverly and her band, The Aviary,
will sneak peek Matter—her latest recording—from front to back in advance of its April 2020 release. At El Cristol (formerly Exo Bar). Loki Moon
opens…
Night 3 of The 2019 Great Cover-up features: Diluvio, Eric Schaffer & the Other Troublemakers, Fitter Happier, Kvasura, Little Cloud, Mark Insley & the Broken Angels, Mike Dixon & Friends, Roll Acosta, Still Life Telescope and Stripes.
Covering: Townes Van Zandt, Tom Waits, The Police, The Clash, REM, No Doubt, Guns and Roses, Dolly Parton, Arctic Monkeys and Alabama Shakes. At 191 Toole…
Backed by some of Tucson’s finest, Emilie Marchand
sings jazz standards, ’60s soul and vintage country. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin…
Holiday Horns
, a Yuletide extravaganza featuring the UA Horn Studio, is on the plaza at Hotel Congress…
Masters of dub reggae, Dub Society
skank at Irene’s Holy Donuts, DJ Lion spins all night…
This Mexican Sierreño group’s song, the narco-corrido “Negro y Azul,” was featured on television drama series Breaking Bad, which ranked among the most-watched cable-shows on American TV. Los Cuates de Sinaloa
are at Club 4th Avenue…
Sunday, Dec. 15
This L.A.-via-Bay Area artist honed his chops in the time-honored incubator of so many soulful sirens: The church. Sultry R&B/funk maker Harriet Brown (née Aaron Valenzuela)
brings Mall of Fortune—his latest slow-burning dispatch—to the dance floor at Club Congress…
R&B electro-pop crooner, Seanloui
requests the honor of your presence for a live recording. At Hotel Congress…
Tucson’s favorite skiffle band Golden Boots
perform along with the downtempo cosmic weirdness of The Wanda Junes.
At Owls Club…
Latin fusionists Santa Pachita
provide the soundtrack for the International Day of Immigrants Rights. At Global Justice Center…