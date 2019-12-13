Things to do: Friday, Dec. 13

click to enlarge

Craft, A Modern Drinkery is hosting a series of Modern Times beers for an event that’s actually worth rushing toward. The special taps are all Modern Times beers: Black House, a roasted coffee stout; Black House vanilla latte variant, for when you want that rich coffee flavor, but with just a bit of sweetness on top; the Astral Prism, a hazy DIPA that reaches up to 9 percent ABV; the Accumulated Knowledge New England IPA; and the big bad Pharaoh Ascendant, an imperial stout with a mighty 11 percent ABV. Modern Times representatives will also be on-site to answer questions. There will also be raffles and Molecular Munchies food truck. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.This year, True Concord’s winter concert is inspired by the three wise men and the gifts they brought to the newborn baby Jesus. Spend an afternoon or evening in a church at one of five performances, for that candlelit church feeling that makes you feel cozy and safe, but absolutely tiny in the vast expanse of the universe all at once. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road. 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd. 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road. $25 GA, $40 premium.Holy cow. As if this event could be any more of a big extravaganza (it brings in more than half a million people every year), this is the golden anniversary edition. Get on down there for a day full of holiday shopping, shopping for yourself, live & local entertainment, and so much delicious fun. It’s one of those events that’s wonderful to walk around just for the spectacle, even if you end up not buying anything at all. And funds raised will support the infrastructure, surrounding neighborhoods and fellow nonprofits of Fourth Avenue. See ya at the fair! 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15. Historic Fourth Avenue, 434 E. Ninth St.We try not to overuse words like “dazzling” here at the Weekly, but if ever there were a time to use it, it would be for this show, in which dancers and glow-in-the-dark puppets tell a story entirely through movement, set to holiday music by the likes of Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky. The gist of the plot is about a young family of birds flying south for the winter, when young Max gets blown off course and winds up at the North Pole, where he runs into dancing poinsettias, caroling worms, Nutcracker soldiers and an evil rat king. Your kids will love it. You will love it. It’s lovable. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $19.50 to $37.50.Whether you watch the Muppets’ artful take on it, enjoy Bill Murray’s turn in Scrooged or just read the actual book, it’s sort of a must to see A Christas Carol during the holiday season. This year, why not watch a cast of professional and aspiring Tucson actors perform the musical version, complete with a live orchestra? You can also enjoy a preshow where you can hear “firsthand” from an actor playing Charles Dickens about how he thought up the story, and check out the free Dickens festival, with vendors like Frog & Firkin, treats, and caroling. Preshow & show at 6:20/7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at 1:20/2 p.m. and 6:20/7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and at 1:20/2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. Dickens Festival opens two hours before each show. Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd. $15 to $29 in advance, with $5 added to prices at the door.If you’re a morning person, you’re going to love this free breakfast lecture series where guest speakers talk about a different theme each month. This month, Amy Munoz, VP for utilization management at CODAC Health, Recovery & Wellness, is speaking about the theme of silence at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Munoz has had a long career as a therapist specializing in trauma, brief solution-focused intervention and cognitive behavioral therapy. She’ll be talking about her years in the field and the power of silence in this dialogue that comes with networking, coffee, food and lots of free knowledge. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13. MOCA Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.The local farmers market circuit provides plenty to celebrate all year ’round, but this week, they’re all having special holiday-themed events. On Friday, Dec. 13, Udall Park Farmers Market (7202 E. Tanque Verde Road) has live music and vendor specials. On Saturday, Dec. 14, Steam Pump Ranch (10901 N. Oracle Road) will have live music, more than 50 food vendors and artisan goods. Also on Saturday, the Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market (12500 E. Old Spanish Trail) will have holiday kids activities, live music and vendor deals. And on Saturday, Dec. 15, the Rillito Park market (4502 N. First Ave.) will have live music, vendor specials, a free holiday raffle and 80+ vendors. Hours for all are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.You know who could use a little bit of holiday cheer? Pretty much everyone. People incarcerated in Arizona’s prisons are no exception. The American Friends Service Committee–Arizona, the ACLU and the Dunbar Pavilion are hosting this sixth annual event for you to experience some holiday cheer and then pass it on to someone who might need it even more. There’s music! There’s a holiday market! There’s a lip sync battle! And there’s FREE food, eggnog and hot cocoa! A good time for a good cause—isn’t that what the holidays are all about? 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St. Free.You’re probably familiar with the 5 C’s of Arizona by now, but over in Marana this December, it’s all about the 3 C’s of the holiday season: crafts, cocoa and carols! The city got a new splash pad this year, so they’re celebrating in their very own winter waterland. Don’t worry—you won’t need to suit up and go swimming or anything. But there will be a debut of a special, holiday-colored water show for you to ooh and ahh over. Live performers, vendors and kids activities round out the excitement. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road. Free.