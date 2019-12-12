The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, December 12, 2019

The Weekly List

Things to do: Thursday, Dec. 12

Posted By on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Crossings. This experimental screening at the Loft Cinema celebrates multiple film techniques, including the mise-en-scène, the long shot, performance and collage. Crossings, showing for one night only, is presented by eight students from the University of Arizona’s School of Art. This compilation is as diverse as the students who created it, and examines “each artist’s visual vocabulary within a conceptual framework of their own choosing.” Recommended for those interested in the diverse power of the moving image. The artists are Uthai Andres Espinoza, Matt Galvan, Maxwell Lukas Mijnlieff Gay, Rebecca Meyerson, Akasia Oberly, Bridget Plante, Haozheng (David) Wang and Kevin Zuniga. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

Lessons & Carols by Candlelight: Songs of the Magi. This year, True Concord’s winter concert is inspired by the three wise men and the gifts they brought to the newborn baby Jesus. Spend an afternoon or evening in a church at one of five performances, for that candlelit church feeling that makes you feel cozy and safe, but absolutely tiny in the vast expanse of the universe all at once. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road. 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada Drive. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd. 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road. $25 GA, $40 premium.

Complimentary Mead Tasting. Just in time for the holiday season, Superstition Meadery is bringing their Nordic beverage to Tucson Hop Shop. This free sampling of the honey-infused alcohol allows you to warm up on a chilly December evening. And if you like the honey wine enough, you can pick up a bottle to-go. Superstition Meadery, based out of Prescott, makes both mead and hard cider. The Blacktop Grill food truck will also be serving up Mexican dishes. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Patronato Christmas at San Xavier Concerts

Patronato Christmas at San Xavier Concerts @ San Xavier del Bac Mission

Thu., Dec. 12, 6-7:30 & 7:45-9 p.m.

