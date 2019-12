NASA announces OSIRIS-REx sample-collection site

Nasa/Goddard/University of Arizona

A closeup of Bennu, showing the asteroid’s rough surface with many boulders.

Courtesy NASA / JPL

An animation of OSIRIS-REx launching from Earth and approaching Bennu. Blue: Earth / Purple: OSIRIS-REx / Green: Bennu.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, NASA announced that the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will attempt to collect samples from the "Nightingale" crater sight on the asteroid Bennu. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is on an asteroid study and sample-return mission, led by University of Arizona planetary science professor Dante Lauretta."This [site] really came out on top because of the scientific value," Lauretta said. "The high latitudes means it stays relatively cool, and the primary objective of OSIRIS-REx is to bring back organic material and water-bearing material from the early solar system. And being in those high latitudes we think gives us the best chance to preserve that kind of material."The surface of the asteroid Bennu is far rockier than scientists originally thought, making sample retrieval difficult. OSIRIS-REx will not land on Bennu to collect a sample of its surface, but rather use a "touch-and-go" system, approaching the surface and spraying a jet, capturing some of the ejected particles. The sample collection sites are no larger than a few parking spots, and often surrounded by large boulders."The biggest challenge of the Nightingale site are those large boulders off on the Eastern edge of the crater," Lauretta said. "Quite honestly, I thought it was going to be obvious from the first images where the sample regions where and that it was going to be a straightforward site selection, and it was nothing of the sort."OSIRIS-REx launched on Sept. 8, 2016 and reached the proximity of Bennu on Dec. 3, 2018. In the year since, OSIRIS-REx has orbited the asteroid while researchers mapped its surface. The spacecraft is expected to return to Earth with its sample in September 2023.NASA estimates the sample collection can retrieve upwards of "30 sugar-packets" worth of carbonaceous dust and rock from Bennu's surface.OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer) is described as "NASA's most ambitious sample-collection mission since Apollo".Prior to sample collection, researchers have already learned a lot about Bennu , including that it is one of the darkest objects in the solar system, it is packed with more than 200 boulders larger than 33 feet in diameter, and hydrated minerals on its surface indicate it encountered water at some point in its past.