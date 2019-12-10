The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The Weekly List

Things to do: Wednesday, Dec. 11

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 1:00 AM

two_ways_and_two_worlds.png
Multiple Ways of Knowing. The UA College of Science's Science Café series has several different programs that are wrapping up this week and month. One is the Desert Lab Series, which explores the biological and cultural diversity surrounding the Rio Mayo drainage of the Sierra Madre mountains near Álamos, Sonora. For example, did you know that the Sonoran Desert originated, at least in part, from the tropics? At this talk, you'll hear from Dra. Teresa Valdivia of the Instituto de Estudios Antropológicos, Universidad Autónoma de México. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill, 1675 W. Anklam Road. Free, but make reservations at 629-9455 or desertlaboratory@gmail.com.

Toast to Tucson. On the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Taste of Tucson leads tours multiple appetizers and signature cocktails, wine or beer pairings to show you Tucson's best happy hour spots. Tours meet in front of Agustin Kitchen in the courtyard of the Mercado San Agustin, and roughly last two and a half hours. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Book at tasteoftucsondowntown.com

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Patronato Christmas at San Xavier Concerts

Patronato Christmas at San Xavier Concerts @ San Xavier del Bac Mission

Wed., Dec. 11, 6-7:30 & 7:45-9 p.m. and Thu., Dec. 12, 6-7:30 & 7:45-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas

Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship, and hope set… More

@ Fox Tucson Theatre Fri., Dec. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 17 W. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Scumbag Lawsuit (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Tinfoil Foiled (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Thunder & Lightning Air Show Returning to Tucson in 2021 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Supreme Court rejects Brnovich attempt to fast-track opioids lawsuit (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. XOXO: Where to Rock, Tuesday, Dec. 10 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation