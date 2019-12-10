Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Things to do: Wednesday, Dec. 11
By TW Fun & Games Desk
on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Multiple Ways of Knowing.
The UA College of Science's Science Café series has several different programs that are wrapping up this week and month. One is the Desert Lab Series, which explores the biological and cultural diversity surrounding the Rio Mayo drainage of the Sierra Madre mountains near Álamos, Sonora. For example, did you know that the Sonoran Desert originated, at least in part, from the tropics? At this talk, you'll hear from Dra. Teresa Valdivia of the Instituto de Estudios Antropológicos, Universidad Autónoma de México. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill, 1675 W. Anklam Road. Free, but make reservations at 629-9455 or desertlaboratory@gmail.com.
Toast to Tucson.
On the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, Taste of Tucson leads tours multiple appetizers and signature cocktails, wine or beer pairings to show you Tucson's best happy hour spots. Tours meet in front of Agustin Kitchen in the courtyard of the Mercado San Agustin, and roughly last two and a half hours. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. Book at tasteoftucsondowntown.com
