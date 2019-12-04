XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Dec. 4

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy photo
-
The Goo Goo Dolls
Despite a humble start in Buffalo, NY, in 1986, this scrappy band of outsiders persevered. On the strength of chart-topping power ballad "Iris" their sixth album, Dizzy Up the Girl (Warner Records, 1998), turned them into late-Clinton administration, post-grunge prom kings. Despite numerous distinctions—including "Iris" becoming the "#1 Top 40 song of the last 20 years"—frontman Johnny Rzeznik
admits to being snubbed by musical peers at their moment of greatest radio saturation. Ironically, peers whose bands have long since faded into the salvage yard of time. Rzeznik adds, "There were certain musicians, out in L.A... 'Oh no, don't talk to them. They're not fucking cool.'" Rock 'n' roll survivors The Goo Goo Dolls
traipse Miracle Pill (Warner Records, 2019), their 12th studio album, into the Desert Diamond Casino-Sahuarita. Soulful pop singer John.k.
opens the show...
Singer-storyteller Kevin Pakulus
makes a Telecaster weep. At Public Brewhouse...
Eric Schaffer
performs as part of Lookout Tucson's Singer-Songwriter Series. In the Lookout Lounge. At the Westward Look Grand Resort & Spa...
Arizona Friends of Chamber Music
present Grammy Award winners, Takács Quartet
as they commemorate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. Beethoven's: String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat Major, Beethoven's: String Quartet No. 9 in C Major, Op. 59 No. 3 and piece by Beethoven's teacher, Haydn's: String Quartet in C Major, Op. 33 No. 3, "The Bird" comprise the program. At Leo Rich Theater...