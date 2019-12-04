Loft Cinema screening 70th Warren Miller Film: ‘Timeless’

With snowy peaks and frosty pines, it's not too hard to make winter landscapes look beautiful on film. And Warren Miller Entertainment knows this better than many, seven decades into filmmaking. But what makes their newest film Timeless so special, is that even compared to the 69 films preceding it, this snow sports documentary is particularly gorgeous.

Filmed on location in snowboarding and skiing meccas like Switzerland, Colorado and British Columbia, Timeless captures both the excitement and pristine beauty found on wintry slopes. As the film’s opening narration states: "If you're doing it right, the best winter ever is always the one you're in right now."

click to enlarge Courtesy: Warren Miller Entertainment / Cam McLeod

Timeless is a combination of everything WME has strived for since Warren Miller first brought a camera to the ski slopes in 1949. Over an hour-and-a-half, the film documents gorgeous mountain ranges, snowboarding tricks, archival footage, sweeping helicopter shots and slow-motion athletes cutting wakes through fresh powder.

But perhaps the most interesting aspect of Timeless isn’t the stellar skiing shots, but the behind-the-scenes interviews on how they were captured. Timeless features interviews with cast and crew about ascending the rocky summits, sometimes more than 12,000 feet and in negative 40 degree weather, to get the ultimate shots and adrenaline rush.

The film also features more new athletes than ever before, including Olympic skier Jaelin Kauf, Jackson Hole’s 2019 Queen of Corbet’s Caite Zeliff and Canadian World Cup ski racer Erin Mielzynski. Returning athletes include Lorraine Huber, Tyler Ceccanti, Marcus Caston and Rob DesLauries.

“It’s incredible, looking at the fact that this is number 70,” says Timeless narrator Jonny Moseley. “Every year I still get that same feeling I got when I was a kid watching ski movies. I enjoy watching them now more than ever, and that is what Timeless celebrates.”

All-in-all it’s a grand, gorgeous dedication to the wonder of “winter stoke.”