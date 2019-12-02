The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, December 2, 2019

We Won't Have Ally Miller To Kick Around Anymore

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 1:58 PM

It's the end of the road for Republican Ally Miler on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
  • Courtesy Arizona Daily Independent
  • It's the end of the road for Republican Ally Miler on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller, the region's looniest local official, announced on Facebook this afternoon that she won't be running for reelection:

I was going to announce this in January but think I should do this now. After giving it much consideration, I have decided that it is time to retire and move on to another phase of my life. I have decided not to run for Board of Supervisors District 1 election. I will serve out my term which ends Dec. 31, 2020. Thanks to everyone for all of the support you have given me over these last several years. Now we need to find someone to step up to run for this seat. 
Details to come.

