Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday Nov. 27

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Bad Bunny - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Bad Bunny
"I Like It." At 25, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio's ascent from supermarket bagger into who Rolling Stone calls "The Four-Billion-Stream Man" has been nothing short of meteoric. Bad Bunny leads the Latin trap explosion. At the Tucson Convention Center...

Wrought of Caliche, local R&B/neo-soul/"Pisces poppers" Mesquite are preparing to travel south—along with devilish Mexican garage punks Los Diabólicos and Phoenix's DJentrification—to perform at the Posadelic Festival in Hermosillo. They are circling the wagons at Club Congress for a send-off...

Singer-songwriter Joe Peña and guitarist/pedal steelist Joe Novelli make storm clouds swell. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown...

Bass 'n' drum/electronica duo Basic Biology are hosting a music video watch party to premiere three new vids for songs off Melting Patterns, the result of a recent collaboration with Flam Chen. At Solar Culture Gallery...

Billed as "a reunion of sorts," In Photo Exhibit, the photographic work of Katie Rogers, Michelle Testa and Jarrod Mingus mashes up with the rock/punk/noise, indescribable fury, and, uuh, odor of Free Machines, Carbon Copy and Shit Knife. At 191 Toole...

Gary Mackender, Karl Hoffmann and Billy Yates, otherwise known as The Carnivaleros Trio, add a few secret herbs and spices (use your imagination, will ya?) into a savory stockpot of zydeco, polka y Tex-Mex and bring it to a roiling boil. At Public Brewhouse...

Comments

