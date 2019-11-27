The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Crime & Public Safety / News / Politics

Rep. Grijalva Responds to Report of Mistreatment in Eloy Detention Center

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 3:46 PM

click to enlarge raul_grijalva_official_portrait_2015.jpg
Rep. Raúl Grijalva weighed in on a recent report from two national human rights groups on the harsh conditions for individuals in the Eloy Detention Center.

The report, "The Carceral State of Arizona" was released by the Advancement Project and Puente this October, and alleges degrading and inhumane treatment of migrant detainees in the Eloy facility.

The report ranks Eloy as one of the deadliest ICE facilities in the country, claiming there is a lack of adequate emergency services, food and medications, among other mistreatments. 

Grijalva, who has introduced legislation since 2015 to combat private prisons and detention centers, said that the Eloy Detention Center has been "plagued by a long and tragic history of neglect."

"Since 2003, there have been more than a dozen deaths," Grijalva said in a statement Wednesday.  "Unfortunately, many of these deaths could have been prevented had the facility acted according to law. Yet, the reality is that for-profit detention centers and private prisons are motivated by profit, not human decency. The incarceration of pregnant women, individuals with serious health needs and immigrants must stop. The federal government continues to contract with the private prison complex who acts without accountability or oversight. We must end private prisons and immigration detention centers. Congress must provide that accountability and oversight."

In 2017, Grijalva introduced the Justice is Not For Sale Act which, along with requiring "federal, state, and local governments to directly operate and perform core services at adult prisons and detention centers," requires ICE to "use Alternatives to Detention, and increases oversight to prevent companies from overcharging inmates and their families for services like banking and telephone calls."

To see the full report, visit https://insideeloy.org/pdfs/carceral-state-report.pdf

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
PMP/CAPM Exam Prep Boot Camp

PMP/CAPM Exam Prep Boot Camp @ Key Consulting Project Management Education Center

Through Dec. 6, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Sons of Orpheus Male Choir of Tucson Gala Holiday Concert

Experience the 22nd Annual Holiday Benefit Concert with Arizona State School for the Blind elementary students to… More

@ ASDB Berger Performing Arts Center Wed., Dec. 4, 7-10 p.m. 1200 W. Speedway Blvd.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday Nov. 27 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. All Bets Are On, Volume 41: On a Terrible Territorial Cup, Kevin Sumlin's Job Prospects and Pac-12 Basketball (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Devin Has A Cow Over Corruption (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Ex-Education Superintendent John Huppenthal And I Have a Rare Moment Of Agreement, About State Grades (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Tucson’s Holiday Ice Rink Opens This Friday (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation