Tuesday, November 26, 2019

All Bets Are On, Volume 41: On a Terrible Territorial Cup, Kevin Sumlin's Job Prospects and Pac-12 Basketball

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 12:35 PM

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return for a Thanksgiving edition of All Bets Are On, handling the sports topics of the week.
Tuesday's episode begins with a breakdown of Saturday's Territorial Cup showdown between Arizona and ASU. Both hosts give their favorite memories of the rivalry game and pick a winner for this year's contest.

The duo also give insight into whether UA coach Kevin Sumlin will return to Tucson next fall and what other Pac-12 coaches might get axed once the season concludes.

Tuesday's show also includes the customary Pac-12 Superlatives segment and Picks of the Dragon for the weekend's non-Pac-12 contests.

Tune in each week for a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast.

