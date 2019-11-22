XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, Nov. 22-24

Friday, Nov. 22
"Sweet Jesus of Nazareth!" New Orleans rapper and Queen of Bounce—an up-tempo, bass heavy music designed to make "yo' ass shake"—Big Freedia
, with her legendary Shake Team, bring bounce dance moves like "the twerk," "the wiggle," "the bend ova'" and the "hands on the ground" to the Rialto Theatre. South Korean boy group Boyfriend
hit the stage first...
During the mid 1980s, David Slutes, Rich Hopkins
and compadres became known as one of the progenitors of the desert rock sound. Today, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of Witch Doctor (Mammoth/RCA Records, 1989), The Sidewinders
' hooky songs, like Mexican jumping cactus, will attach themselves to your skin. At Club Congress. Birds and Arrows
open the show with aplomb...
In 2018, after a 10-day tour of Mexico City venues, this San Diego-based electro-pop act recorded their self-titled debut EP with Oingo Boingo bassist John Avila
before relocating to Mexico City. Viri Dimayuga
—cemetery counselor by day, singer/guitarist by night—believes Mexicans, in general, are more open to electronica. "They grew up with it. And, they like to dance more." Sisster—with local support from female-fronted pop punkers en Español Diluvio
—are at The Boxyard...
Combining the raw power and sinewy tension of rock 'n' roll with the poetic artistry and expressive movement of dance, Tucson Libertine League's Burlesque Battle of the Bands
pits hellfire rockers Sugar Stains
against the blue-eyed soul/rock of Miss Olivia and the Interlopers
. This is sure to be a monumental clash, the type found in classic dystopian fiction that serves to quash the underpinnings of a repressed society questing for freedom. At 191 Toole...
It's Nitecall's First Anniversary
. To celebrate resident DJ Mijito goes deep into the Depeche Mode catalog pulling out rarities, B-sides, remixes and all the classics. At R Bar...
Her passion for music was spurred at 19 when she began her love affair with the guitar. Tucson via Hermosillo, indie-pop songstress Belinda Esquer
performs at Hotel McCoy...
Obstinately crafting acoustic music for the sophisticated urban hillbilly, The Determined Luddites
will be joined by alumni Gary Mackender on the squeezebox. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co...
Susan Artemis
tickles the keys at The Dusty Monk Pub...
Led by Parisian guitarist, now Tucson fav, Naim Amor's A Jazz Trio
sets the tone at Exo Bar...
Playing bossa novas, ballads and blues, The Jed Paradies Trio
swing at The Coronet...
Live large. Smile broadly. Big Grin
unspool their homegrown brand of Southwest indie folk at Sand-Reckoner...
BTP & Friends
along with Dirty Magic Mike
offer up a menu of indie rock and desert folk. At Saint Charles Tavern...
From London, these vintage-tinted rockers with a literary bent, aim for their songs to have the depth and variety of book characters. The Dead Writers
perform at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Flanked by Silent Movie Actress and Something Like Appropriate
...
Led by spitfire vocalist/violaist Deanna Cross, The Unday
bring their genre-defying sound to the Surly Wench Pub. Gladhammer and Whiskey Knuckles
pound furiously in support...
DJ Jahmar International
hosts '90s Juggalo Jam. With live performances by Gilgamesh, ILL V
and a surprise guest. At Irene's Holy Donuts...
Leading the youth-driven alternative corrido movement, T3r
are at Club 4th Ave...
Saturday, Nov. 23
Pushing the lexicon of mariachi music into nuevas fronteras. Challenging boundaries that the male-dominated orthodoxy may see as nothing short of heresy. Their reputation as NYC's first and only allfemale mariachi precedes them. With flowers strewn through their hair, or perhaps, garlands of victory, Latin Grammy winners Flor de Toloache
will perform at the Fox Theatre. Violin-wielding child prodigies The Villalobos Brothers
add appreciably to the evening...
After 30 years of writing, recording and life on the road, Rolling Stone recently wrote that this musical couple, Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler
, show "no signs of fatigue, whose moment has finally arrived." If only in your mind, the "post-nuclear, pseudo-alternative, folk-tinged art-pop," of Cincinnati's Over The Rhine
will have you eating "Blood Oranges In The Snow." At 191 Toole...
Drum 'n' bass, bounce, trance, house spin round for Smakksgiving. Wolfie, Skip Glitch, Cuddle Muffin, PhotoniX, Kool Arrow and Smakk
drop a needle in a groove. At Irene's Holy Donuts...
Rising up from the underground, West Coast rave scene veteran—and resident DJ presiding over legendary full moon desert gatherings—Brad Moontribe
will take you on a techno dance journey. With OVRLP (DJ Hart b2b Nic
). At Solar Culture Gallery...
Natty & The Sunset
entertain with the sweetest of indie-folk songs. In the courtyard at La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina...
Singer-songwriter Leila Lopez
, accompanied by bassist Brian Green
, perform at Sand-Reckoner...
Backed by some of Tucson's finest, Emilie Marchand
sings jazz standards, '60s soul and vintage country. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin...
"Like, Oh my god." "Gag me with a spoon." Relive the nostalgia—or hell, Gen Zers
experience it for the first time—of director Martha Coolidge's Valley Girl. DJ NoirTech
chaperones the '80s dance party. At the Surly Wench Pub...
Sunday, Nov. 24
Post-modern American songster Peter Dalton Ronstadt & The Co.
and old time country crooner Freddy Parish
share the stage. At Monterey Court...
The Last Sunday Revival finds country bluesman Christopher T. Stevens
waxing and wailing at Tap + Bottle-Downtown...
In the mood for a Guatemalan cacao, mugwort and CBD-infused lucid meditation weaving through hypnotic soundscapes? RootFlute
connects with ancient Mayan wisdom. At Solar Culture Gallery...
Four historic organizations—Arizona Public Media, Hotel Congress, The Rialto Theatre and Tucson Symphony Orchestra
—celebrate milestone anniversaries with a soirée that includes live performances, art, historical lectures and tours and, oh yeah, birthday cake. Yay! Century of Tucson Party unfolds at Hotel Congres
s...
As part of the centenary the Rialto Theatre will transform for the day into El Cine Plaza
(as it was once known during its time as a Spanish language movie house in 1970s) and screen Al Son Del Mambo, Cantiflas' Por Mis Pistolas
and other silver screen classics from yesteryear. As well as a musical performance by Sergio Mendoza
. Mucho caliente...
It's guaranteed to get funky when Mik & The Funky Brunch
serve it up at La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina...