XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, Nov. 22-24

"Sweet Jesus of Nazareth!" New Orleans rapper and Queen of Bounce—an up-tempo, bass heavy music designed to make "yo' ass shake"—, ​with​ ​her​ ​legendary​ ​Shake​ ​Team,​ ​bring​ ​bounce ​dance ​moves​ ​like​ ​"the​ ​twerk," "the wiggle," "the​ ​bend​ ​ova'" and ​the​ "hands​ ​on​ ​the​ ​ground" to the Rialto Theatre. South Korean boy grouphit the stage first...During the mid 1980s,and compadres became known as one of the progenitors of the desert rock sound. Today, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of Witch Doctor (Mammoth/RCA Records, 1989),' hooky songs, like Mexican jumping cactus, will attach themselves to your skin. At Club Congress.open the show with aplomb...In 2018, after a 10-day tour of Mexico City venues, this San Diego-based electro-pop act recorded their self-titled debut EP with Oingo Boingo bassistbefore relocating to Mexico City.—cemetery counselor by day, singer/guitarist by night—believes Mexicans, in general, are more open to electronica. "They grew up with it. And, they like to dance more." Sisster—with local support from female-fronted pop punkers en—are at The Boxyard...Combining the raw power and sinewy tension of rock 'n' roll with the poetic artistry and expressive movement of dance,pits hellfire rockersagainst the blue-eyed soul/rock of. This is sure to be a monumental clash, the type found in classic dystopian fiction that serves to quash the underpinnings of a repressed society questing for freedom. At 191 Toole...It's. To celebrate resident DJ Mijito goes deep into the Depeche Mode catalog pulling out rarities, B-sides, remixes and all the classics. At R Bar...Her passion for music was spurred at 19 when she began her love affair with the guitar. Tucson via Hermosillo, indie-pop songstressperforms at Hotel McCoy...Obstinately crafting acoustic music for the sophisticated urban hillbilly,will be joined by alumni Gary Mackender on the squeezebox. At Crooked Tooth Brewing Co...tickles the keys at The Dusty Monk Pub...Led by Parisian guitarist, now Tucson fav,sets the tone at Exo Bar...Playing bossa novas, ballads and blues,swing at The Coronet...Live large. Smile broadly.unspool their homegrown brand of Southwest indie folk at Sand-Reckoner...along withoffer up a menu of indie rock and desert folk. At Saint Charles Tavern...From London, these vintage-tinted rockers with a literary bent, aim for their songs to have the depth and variety of book characters.perform at Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Flanked by S...Led by spitfire vocalist/violaistbring their genre-defying sound to the Surly Wench Pub.pound furiously in support...hosts '90s Juggalo Jam. With live performances byand a surprise guest. At Irene's Holy Donuts...Leading the youth-driven alternative corrido movement,are at Club 4th Ave...Pushing the lexicon of mariachi music into nuevas fronteras. Challenging boundaries that the male-dominated orthodoxy may see as nothing short of heresy. Their reputation as NYC's first and only all­female mariachi precedes them. With flowers strewn through their hair, or perhaps, garlands of victory, Latin Grammy winnerswill perform at the Fox Theatre. Violin-wielding child prodigiesadd appreciably to the evening...After 30 years of writing, recording and life on the road, Rolling Stone recently wrote that this musical couple,, show "no signs of fatigue, whose moment has finally arrived." If only in your mind, the "post-nuclear, pseudo-alternative, folk-tinged art-pop," of Cincinnati'swill have you eating "Blood Oranges In The Snow." At 191 Toole...Drum 'n' bass, bounce, trance, house spin round fordrop a needle in a groove. At Irene's Holy Donuts...Rising up from the underground, West Coast rave scene veteran—and resident DJ presiding over legendary full moon desert gatherings—will take you on a techno dance journey. With). At Solar Culture Gallery...entertain with the sweetest of indie-folk songs. In the courtyard at La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina...Singer-songwriter, accompanied by bassist, perform at Sand-Reckoner...Backed by some of Tucson's finest,sings jazz standards, '60s soul and vintage country. In the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin..."Like, Oh my god." "Gag me with a spoon." Relive the nostalgia—or hell,experience it for the first time—of director Martha Coolidge'schaperones the '80s dance party. At the Surly Wench Pub...Post-modern American songsterand old time country croonershare the stage. At Monterey Court...The Last Sunday Revival finds country bluesmanwaxing and wailing at Tap + Bottle-Downtown...In the mood for a Guatemalan cacao, mugwort and CBD-infused lucid meditation weaving through hypnotic soundscapes?connects with ancient Mayan wisdom. At Solar Culture Gallery...Four historic organizations——celebrate milestone anniversaries with a soirée that includes live performances, art, historical lectures and tours and, oh yeah, birthday cake. Yay!s...As part of the centenary the Rialto Theatre will transform for the day into(as it was once known during its time as a Spanish language movie house in 1970s) and screenand other silver screen classics from yesteryear. As well as a musical performance by. Mucho caliente...It's guaranteed to get funky whenserve it up at La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina...