Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson
Friday, Nov. 22
Pachamanca Festival. Villa Peru Restaurant is hosting a feast straight from the Andes Mountains, and everyone’s invited. This weekend, they’re showing off the great meats to be found from Peru alongside some hearty veggies. This specialty menu includes chicken, pork and lamb, plus corn, potatoes and tamales, all marinated with Peruvian spices. It’s their way of celebrating Thanksgiving down under! 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 & Saturday, Nov. 23. 1745 E. River Road, Suite 165. Information.
Firestone Walker Seventh Annual Tap Takeover. Don’t you hate it when the big guys take over the little guys? Well, not when it includes 20 beers and special bottle releases coming to town. Firestone Walker Brewing Co. is establishing one heck of a presence at Tap & Bottle’s downtown location for the seventh year, by bringing beers like the Violet Underground, Napa Saison, Bretta Tangerine, Coconut Merlin, Mole Merkin and Los Leñadores American brown ale. This take-over evening includes Firestone beers on tap, as well as specialty bottle releases. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. 403 N. Sixth Ave. Information.
Sierra Nevada feature at Craft. It’s the week of takeo-vers! On Friday evening, Craft, A Modern Drinkery will host a representative from Sierra Nevada Brewery to show off some great beers both new and classic. The beer lineup is Sierra Nevada’s Narwhal 2019 Imperial Stout, the holiday-season Celebration Ale, the Northern Hemisphere Wet Hop IPA, and the Sierraveza Craft Lager. Representatives will be there to talk shop and hand out some neat swag. Food Groupie food truck will also be out front. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd. Information.
Arizona Wines to be Thankful For. If turkey isn’t quite your thing during the Thanksgiving season, head over to Maynards Market and Kitchen, where they’re hosting a tast ing of local wines that will make you just as thankful as when you spend time with family. Maynards will be pouring five of their favorite locals wines. What are their favorites? You’ll have to show up to find out. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. 400 N. Toole Ave. $12. Free for wine club members. Information.
Peggy Judy: The West, Past and Future. Growing up in Colorado, Peggy Judy was so in love with the natural beauty of the local landscapes that she was practically destined to be an artist. After studying art in college and working as an illustrator, she married an equine veterinarian in 1988, and entered the world of breeding, raising, training and selling Warmblood Sport horses. In many ways, her new exhibit at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, which features images of cowboys and the ranch lifestyle, melds the two worlds together. She says of the work, “My goal with these western paintings is to shed light on the fact that this ‘essential lifestyle’ still exists today. It is lived every day, rain or shine, for ranch families.” Come meet Judy at this reception. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Show is on display through the end of November at the Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2880 E. Skyline Drive. Free. Information.
Tucson Museum of Art Holiday Artisan Market. On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer, on Vixen! To pick up all of your holiday gift fixins! This holiday market represents a perfect opportunity to pick out some gifts for your loved ones and support local artists at the same time. With a healthy selection of artwork, pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles and gift items, the odds are pretty good you’ll find something for at least a few of the people on your nice list. Food trucks and holiday drinks will be standing by to keep you fueled up through your shopping spree. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 24. 140 N. Main Ave. Free. Information.
Bear Down Fridays. It’s the last Bear Down Friday of the season, which means you really should go all out for this one. Put on every single piece of Wildcat gear you own! Paint your face! Do that thing where you paint letters on your chest, if you want! There will be sales and food and drink specials up and down University Boulevard, as well as special guest appearances by head men’s golf coach Jim Anderson and head women’s golf coach Laura Ianello. The pep rally, with the Pride of Arizona marching band, Wilbur and Wilma, UA cheerleaders, the pom squad and twirlers, kicks off at 6 p.m. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Main Gate Square on University Blvd. Free. Information.
Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign. This weekend, watch our local hockey team face off against one of their California rivals in two separate games. For Friday’s “Hockey Fights Cancer Night,” you can get a ticket and a purple Roadrunners Fight Hockey beanie for just 23 bucks, with funds benefiting the American Cancer Society. Saturday is Star Wars Night, and the first 1,500 fans get a themed poster! Whatever night you make it to, you’re always in for a fun time when you’re watching a hockey game. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. Theme night packages are $23 to $38. Information.
The Irishman. Martin Scorsese is making a movie about organized crime? Color me surprised. But seriously, this latest three-and-a-half hour masterwork about gangsters as seen through the eyes of a World War II veteran is being heralded as Scorsese’s best work since Goodfellas. Starring the classic trio of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, The Irishman actually does break new ground for the director; it’s his first feature film with Netflix. But before it’s available in every house on Earth, The Loft Cinema is screening this tale of “a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.” Screenings begin Friday, Nov. 22. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Information.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Second Annual “Babesgiving.” What exactly is a Babesgiving? It’s when the Brunch Babes of Tucson take over The American Eat Co. & Market to dish out some awesome Thanksgiving foods. The menu includes roasted turkey breast with dried cranberry salsa, and eggs benedict with smoked chipotle hollandaise, plus blueberry pancakes and Thanksgiving calabacita. Vegan options include vegan turkey with cranberry salsa and whipped sweet potatoes (no dairy). And because it’s a brunch event, there are drinks aplenty: the Winter Pear Mimosa, Spiced Cranberry Mimosa, Apple Ginger Sangria and Fall Sangria. Non-alcoholic options will also be available. This year, Brunch Babes is partnering with the Angel Heart Pajama Project, a local resource that accepts donations of pajamas and books to donate to local children in need. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. 1439 S. Fourth Ave. $55. Information.
Govinda’s Grand Reopening. After months of recovery and reconstruction from a July fire, Govinda’s Natural Foods Buffet is hosting a grand reopening celebration this weekend. The vegan/vegetarian buffet will celebrate the occasion by offering everyone free vegan chocolate cake and herbal iced tea. They will also present a special menu of their most acclaimed vegetarian and international food. Weather permitting, the grand reopening celebration will include live music on the patio. After the reopening weekend, they will also be open on Thanksgiving Day, with their alive turkey being the guest of honor. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 & 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. 711 E. Blacklidge Drive. Information.
Mozart & da Vinci. Even if you’re not a museum-going, symphony-attending type, you’ve surely heard of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Leonardo da Vinci, two of the most influential artists in history. True Concord will be performing Mozart’s Vesperae solennes de confessore, also known as the “Solemn Vespers,” one of his finest choral works. The performance also features the Arizona premiere of “The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci,” in which American composer Jocelyn Hagen explores the mind of the great artist, who died 500 years ago this year. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Sahuarita USD Auditorium, 22 W. Sahuarita Road in Sahuarita. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Del Norte. $25 GA, $40 premium.
Expecting to Fly: Kate Breakey, Susan Burnstine, Keith Carter and Pentti Sammallahti. This exhibit at the Etherton Gallery is designed to both ground us, by reminding us about our connection to the Earth, and lift us up, by unlocking our imaginations and potential. A photo of a tiny quail egg by Kate Breakey, a white deer in a Keith Carter forest or a bridge standing clear in the midst of a smeary cityscape by Susan Burnstine all evoke both memories and stories yet to be told. In the Gallery Pop-Up, Finnish photographer Pentti Sammallahti captures conversations between animals and their environments. His new book, Des oiseaux (Birds) will also be available. Exhibit is open through Jan. 11, 2020. Reception and book signing are 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Free. Information.
El Tour de Tucson. This enormous fundraising ride held every November in Tucson attracts more than 9,000 cyclists from all over the world to bike either 100, 50 or 25 miles (or to do a “Fun Ride” of either 10, 4 or 1 mile). But even if you’re not interested in biking a single mile, head down to Armory Park for the big party! There’s nonstop music, a beer garden, food vendors, kids’ activities, an awards ceremony and lots of merch. Heck, duck into one of the downtown art galleries if you want. Watching the cyclists finish really gives you a sort of vicarious high that you didn’t even have to bike 100 miles to earn! 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave. Free. Information.
Eighth Annual Thanksgiving Festival. Hosted by the Arizona Bilingual Newspaper, this is one of those rare events that fully embraces Thanksgiving, not letting it be overshadowed by either Halloween or Christmas. So let’s give thanks to that! Along with a day full of games, raffles and live music, this festival will also feature the giveaway of up to a thousand turkeys to Tucson families. A thousand! We suggest referring to Tucson as “Turkeytown” or “The Old Pavo” for the day in honor of the momentous, tryptophan-rich occasion. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Tucson Clinica MEdica Familiar, 2770 S. 16th Ave. Free. Information.
Family Adventure Fourth Saturday. It’s so important to teach the next generation about our history, but sometimes it’s difficult to get these lessons across to kids (or to anyone, really) in an exciting way. That’s one of the things that makes the Tucson Presidio Museum, which often features period reenactments and demonstrations, so great. At this event, take a tour of the Presidio grounds, including the barracks, the original foundation wall and the millstone. Check out some blacksmithing or tinsmithing, and enjoy a surprisingly educational interactive activity. The best part? Arrive anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to participate in whatever way works best for you. Saturday, Nov. 23. Presidio San Augustin del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave. $5 GA, $1 kids 6 to 14, free for members and kids 5 and under. Information.
Goat Yoga. Don’t let that name intimidate you: Goat yoga isn’t just for goats—it’s for everyone! In fact, rest assured, no matter how silly you feel trying to get your warrior pose or your downward dog right, a goat looks much sillier and more ill-at-ease than you do. Start your weekend off with a little bit of stress relief, made all the less stressful by your bleating little pals. Then rise up ready to face the rest of your weekend—and indeed, the rest of your week, knowing that you conquered goat yoga and it’s safe to assume you are hereafter invincible. 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. And Sunday, Nov. 24. Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Information.
Classic Car Show. In a time of year so marked by special events, there’s something sort of comforting about being able to attend something that happens regularly, just like clockwork, all year long. And if there’s any business type known for being dependable and able to consistently deliver, it’s a neighborhood diner. So head over to Little Anthony’s Diner with the fam for some delicious food, fabulous live music and a display of gorgeous cars. They’ll look even more beautiful because you’re enjoying them in this cool weather. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Little Anthony’s Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Free. Information.
Cry-Baby. From back in the days when Johnny Depp was more than a controversial Burton staple, Cry-Baby is one of the rare times when a John Waters movie was recognized by (and even fought over) by large movie studios. Part teen movie, part musical, part rom-com, it’s a fond period piece featuring juvenile delinquents on motorbikes breaking any taboo in their way. While not a success when it first released, Cry-Baby (like many of Waters’ movies) became a cult hit later on, and even led to a Broadway musical. Casa Video invites you in on the saturated romance. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Information.
Sunday, Nov. 24
heard of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Leonardo da Vinci, two of the most influential artists in history. True Concord will be performing Mozart's Vesperae solennes de confessore, also known as the "Solemn Vespers," one of his finest choral works. The performance also features the Arizona premiere of "The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci," in which American composer Jocelyn Hagen explores the mind of the great artist, who died 500 years ago this year. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Sahuarita USD Auditorium, 22 W. Sahuarita Road in Sahuarita. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Del Norte. $25 GA, $40 premium. Information.
Century of Tucson. This party, celebrating major anniversaries for four of Tucson’s most historic organizations, is going to be huge, and rightfully so: Hotel Congress is turning 100, the Rialto Theatre is turning 99, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra is turning 90 and Arizona Public Media is turning 60! A full day of family fun includes live mariachi and brass quintet music, a pop-up history museum by Hotel Congress & Arizona History Museum, guided historical tours, an Arizona Illustrated theatre experience, the closure of Hotel Congress’ time capsule and a very, very big birthday cake. And that really just scratches the surface of all the cool stuff this event has to offer. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Free. Information.
Nathan Lee, Piano. To directly quote the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music website, “The last high-school-age pianist we discovered for our series was a kid named Lang Lang, and you know how he turned out.” They make a great point. Young Nathan Lee won first prize in the 2016 Young Concert Artists International Auditions when he was just 15, and he’s since gone on to perform with the Seattle Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra and Minnesota Orchestra, as well as debuting at the Kennedy Center. Hear him play Bach’s Italian Concerto, BWF 971; Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 27 in E Minor, Op. 90; Chopin’s Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 31; and Schumann’s Carnaval, Op. 9. 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. $30 adults, $10 students. Information.
Trails in Motion 7. It’s hard to beat the hiking to be found around Tucson, especially now that we’re in the cooler part of the year. If you’re looking to get even more engaged with the local trail hiking community, check out the 2019 Ledlenser “Trails In Motion” film festival coming to the Loft Cinema. The festival includes five films about the trail running community, and shows off the community and self-discovery to be found within. This is a rental of The Loft Cinema, presented by the Summit Hut and Arizona Trail Association. 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15. Tickets available at aztrail.org. Information.
