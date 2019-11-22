Festival of the Arts returns to Oro Valley next month

click to enlarge

The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and the Town of Oro Valley are once again partnering to bring the largest celebration of the arts and culture in the region back to town in the form of the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts & Tree Lighting Celebration.The creative place making event returns Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 to the Oro Valley Marketplace (12155 N. Oracle Road). The two-day festival includes more than 150 artisans, 30 performances by student and local musicians, family arts activities, food trucks, the TUBACHRISTMAS holiday play-along, an appearance by Santa and plenty opportunities to make some memories with your loved ones.Festivities culminate in the lighting of the 35-foot Oro Valley holiday tree at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7. A community favorite, TUBACHRISTMAS takes place Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.10 to 10:30 a.m.: Oro Valley Jazz Band10:40 to 11:10 a.m.: SASO Flute Ensemble11:15 to 11:40 a.m.: Maguire Academy of Irish Dance11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.: One Rehearsal Short12:10 to 12:40 p.m.: Sons of Orpheus12:50 to 1:05 p.m.: Wilson Elementary Choir1:10 to 1:30 p.m.: Wilson Middle School Choir2:00 to 2:45 p.m.: Tuba Christmas3:00 p.m.: Santa Arrival Procession with Ironwood Marching Band3:10 p.m.: Opening Remarks by Andrew Capasso3:30 to 3:50 p.m.: Painted Sky Elementary Chorus4:00 to 4:15 p.m.: Oro Valley Team Dance4:20 to 5:00 p.m.: Kids Unlimited5:10 to 5:30 p.m.: Tucson Girls Chorus Northwest Choir5:00 p.m.: Lauren Lawson performing at Tree5:30 p.m.: Carolyn’s Carolers performing at Tree6:00 p.m.: Tree Lighting Celebration with Santa at TreeCarolyn’s Carolers will play music through the event from 4 to 5:50 p.m.10:15 to 10:45 a.m.: Lauren Lawson (Oro Valley Singer-Songwriter)11 to 11:45 a.m.: Absinthe Beat Cats (Jazz and Holiday)Noon to 12:45 p.m.: Nossa Bossa Nova (Brazilian Holiday Songs)1 to 1:45 p.m.: Desert Melodies (Holiday Favorites)2 to 2:30 p.m.: Coronado Middle School Singers3 to 3:45 p.m.: The Nazarene Bandwill perform music through the event from noon to 2 p.m.At this year’s Innovation Station, presented by Pima Federal Credit Union, The University of Arizona Center for Digital Humanities will present a virtual reality station utilizing Oculus VR to display 3D art designs. Attendees can also paint in a “3D immersive landscape” with Google’s TiltBrush software.Bookman’s will also host a literary pop up where children can hear stories from local authors, or enjoy a superhero adventure with the Comic Bookmobile, hosted by Frank Powers.Sponsored by the Town of Oro Valley, the festival will also feature holiday-themed murals from local artists Wesley Creigh and Alex Jimenez in front of the Walmart and Century Theaters.