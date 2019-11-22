The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Friday, November 22, 2019

Arts and Culture / Community Info / Do This!

Festival of the Arts returns to Oro Valley next month

Posted By on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge 58af3c19f1877.image.jpg
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance and the Town of Oro Valley are once again partnering to bring the largest celebration of the arts and culture in the region back to town in the form of the Oro Valley Holiday Festival of the Arts & Tree Lighting Celebration.

The creative place making event returns Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 to the Oro Valley Marketplace (12155 N. Oracle Road). The two-day festival includes more than 150 artisans, 30 performances by student and local musicians, family arts activities, food trucks, the TUBACHRISTMAS holiday play-along, an appearance by Santa and plenty opportunities to make some memories with your loved ones.
 
Festivities culminate in the lighting of the 35-foot Oro Valley holiday tree at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7. A community favorite, TUBACHRISTMAS takes place Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Entertainment Schedule 

Saturday, Dec. 7

10 to 10:30 a.m.: Oro Valley Jazz Band
10:40 to 11:10 a.m.: SASO Flute Ensemble
11:15 to 11:40 a.m.: Maguire Academy of Irish Dance
11:50 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.: One Rehearsal Short
12:10 to 12:40 p.m.: Sons of Orpheus
12:50 to 1:05 p.m.: Wilson Elementary Choir
1:10 to 1:30 p.m.: Wilson Middle School Choir
2:00 to 2:45 p.m.: Tuba Christmas
3:00 p.m.: Santa Arrival Procession with Ironwood Marching Band 
3:10 p.m.: Opening Remarks by Andrew Capasso
3:30 to 3:50 p.m.: Painted Sky Elementary Chorus
4:00 to 4:15 p.m.: Oro Valley Team Dance
4:20 to 5:00 p.m.: Kids Unlimited
5:10 to 5:30 p.m.: Tucson Girls Chorus Northwest Choir
5:00 p.m.: Lauren Lawson performing at Tree
5:30 p.m.: Carolyn’s Carolers performing at Tree 
6:00 p.m.: Tree Lighting Celebration with Santa at Tree

Carolyn’s Carolers will play music through the event from 4 to 5:50 p.m.

Sunday, December 8

10:15 to 10:45 a.m.: Lauren Lawson (Oro Valley Singer-Songwriter)
11 to 11:45 a.m.: Absinthe Beat Cats (Jazz and Holiday)
Noon to 12:45 p.m.: Nossa Bossa Nova (Brazilian Holiday Songs)
1 to 1:45 p.m.: Desert Melodies (Holiday Favorites)
2 to 2:30 p.m.: Coronado Middle School Singers
3 to 3:45 p.m.: The Nazarene Band 

Havin’ a Blast A Capella Quartet will perform music through the event from noon to 2 p.m.

Innovation Station

At this year’s Innovation Station, presented by Pima Federal Credit Union, The University of Arizona Center for Digital Humanities will present a virtual reality station utilizing Oculus VR to display 3D art designs. Attendees can also paint in a “3D immersive landscape” with Google’s TiltBrush software.

Bookman’s will also host a literary pop up where children can hear stories from local authors, or enjoy a superhero adventure with the Comic Bookmobile, hosted by Frank Powers.

Chalk Art

Sponsored by the Town of Oro Valley, the festival will also feature holiday-themed murals from local artists Wesley Creigh and Alex Jimenez in front of the Walmart and Century Theaters. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Staff report

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
DO(OM) Yoga

DO(OM) Yoga @ Floor Polish

Sundays, 8-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

TMA Holiday Art Market

The Holiday Art Market brings together more than 100 artisans selling handmade and one-of-a-kind items. Browse original… More

@ Tucson Museum of Art Fri., Nov. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 140 N. Main Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: A Trumpian Supper (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, Nov. 22-24 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Things to Do, Thursday, Nov. 21 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Hater Chicken Concedes (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation