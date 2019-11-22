All Bets Are On, Volume 40: Why Arizona Should Fire Kevin Sumlin, Is Arizona Basketball in Trouble and Pac-12 Superlatives

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak return to break down the future of Arizona football, as well as analyzing the future for Arizona's mens basketball team.
Boan and Vondrak hand out their verdict on football coach Kevin Sumlin, who has won nine out of 22 games as the team's coach.
The duo hand out their picks to replace Sumlin, given his failure to revitalize the Arizona football program.
They then assess the way Arizona performed in their 71-64 win over South Dakota State on Thursday and hand out their pick for the team's first loss of the year.
The second segment handles this weekend's Pac-12 football games, with picks for game of the weekend, as well as blowout watch and upsets to watch for.
The final segment of Friday's podcast handles the pair's picks for the weekend's college football games outside the Conference of Champions.
Tune in each Friday for a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast.