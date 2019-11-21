XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Nov. 21

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Kristin Hersh
This installment of Resonance Monthly f
eatures a beaming incandescent light in the dark side of dance music. Underground soundsmith Madeaux
slams his forward-leaning bass house at Gentle Ben's. Watch him "Burn." Local beatmakers Alex Anders, Jamaste, Xochique B2B ZSM and Housekneckt
Fusing elements of guitar-driven folk-rock, Native American flute and troubadour balladry with propulsive world percussion, timeless yet unconventional, The Sun Dog Twins
(Leon Little Bird & Will Clipman
) will guide initiates into the Circle of Dreams.
With a voice that ranges from softly melodic to impassioned caterwauling, at the peppy age of 14, this songwriter/author founded art-punk band Throwing Muses
with her step-sister Tanya Donelly back in 1981. In continuum, as a solo artist her prolific output is an assemblage of jagged emotional edges tempered by plain-spoken folk. "The songs keep on writing themselves, and I really love them. It's as close as I get to a religion." In a special solo acoustic performance, Kristin Hersh
is at 191 Toole. Singer-songwriter Fred Abong—former bassist for Belly and Throwing Muses
Spindly and resilient like an armless saguaro cactus, desert survivor Al Perry
and axeman Loren Dircks, backed by drummer Joel Ford
Six performers taking turns round robin. Virginia Cannon presents Thursday Night Live
. This week sees Arizona songwriters Lauren Lawson, Toby Slade, Chris Sahlin, Hoge Day, Hannah Eblin and Andrea Lithgow
take to the stage along with Whitherward,
Playing original jazz, bossa novas and experimental French esoterica, Dark Maps—Jeff Grubic, Sean Rogers and Dmitri Manos
Anything goes at The Libertine's Lounge on Thursdays. Scratchy Records: DJ Carl Hanni
