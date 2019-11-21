The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Nov. 21

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Kristin Hersh - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Kristin Hersh
This installment of Resonance Monthly features a beaming incandescent light in the dark side of dance music. Underground soundsmith Madeaux slams his forward-leaning bass house at Gentle Ben's. Watch him "Burn." Local beatmakers Alex Anders, Jamaste, Xochique B2B ZSM and Housekneckt represent...

Fusing elements of guitar-driven folk-rock, Native American flute and troubadour balladry with propulsive world percussion, timeless yet unconventional, The Sun Dog Twins (Leon Little Bird & Will Clipman) will guide initiates into the Circle of Dreams. At Solar Culture Gallery...

With a voice that ranges from softly melodic to impassioned caterwauling, at the peppy age of 14, this songwriter/author founded art-punk band Throwing Muses with her step-sister Tanya Donelly back in 1981. In continuum, as a solo artist her prolific output is an assemblage of jagged emotional edges tempered by plain-spoken folk. "The songs keep on writing themselves, and I really love them. It's as close as I get to a religion." In a special solo acoustic performance, Kristin Hersh is at 191 Toole. Singer-songwriter Fred Abong—former bassist for Belly and Throwing Muses—opens performing his new ep, Pulsing...

Spindly and resilient like an armless saguaro cactus, desert survivor Al Perry and axeman Loren Dircks, backed by drummer Joel Ford, pick material from a setlist of originals and obscure covers. At Tap + Bottle-Downtown...

Six performers taking turns round robin. Virginia Cannon presents Thursday Night Live. This week sees Arizona songwriters Lauren Lawson, Toby Slade, Chris Sahlin, Hoge Day, Hannah Eblin and Andrea Lithgow take to the stage along with Whitherward, a touring indie-folk duo from Nashville. At Monterey Court...

Playing original jazz, bossa novas and experimental French esoterica, Dark Maps—Jeff Grubic, Sean Rogers and Dmitri Manos—create a unique atmosphere on the patio at Agustin Kitchen...

Anything goes at The Libertine's Lounge on Thursdays. Scratchy Records: DJ Carl Hanni spins vintage, exotica and novelty...

