Things to Do, Nov. 20

Waking Dream (Free screening!). DocScapes and the University of Arizona’s Hanson Film Institute are teaming up to present a documentary about those with DACA status. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy allows those who were taken into the US unlawfully as children to receive a “renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation.” It is estimated there are roughly 700,000 DACA recipients, or “Dreamers.” Waking Dreams is a series of short films detailing the stories of students with DACA status. This screening also includes a Q&A with filmmaker Theo Rigby, a subject from the film, and members of the UA Immigrant Student Resources Center. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. At Gallagher Theatre, 1303 E. University Blvd. Free. Information.
Anastasia. Don’t let your heart fail you now, or your courage desert you. You can’t turn back now that we’re heeeeere. By “we,” we of course mean the touring cast of this Tony Award-winning musical about a brave young woman in Paris in the 1920s setting out to discover the secrets of her past. UAPresents is hosting this show, based on the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, but you might be more familiar with the 1997 Disney version of the story. Either way, it’s a wonderful musical Journey to the Past to enjoy Once Upon a… November. Tuesday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 24, with varying showtimes. UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $25 to $140. Information.
Presidio District Gastronomy Tour. The nonprofit Presidio San Agustín del Tucson is hosting food tours so you can learn about Tucson’s history, and get a taste of the place at the same time. Participants get to experience Tucson’s “complex food heritage and the fusion of Old and New World ingredients while hearing great stories of Tucson’s history in some of it’s more historic locations.” Featured restaurants include El Charro Cafe and La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina. 12:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. 196 N. Court Street. $70 for members, $85 for non-members. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit tucsonpresidio.com. Information.
