Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Things to Do, Nov. 19
TW Fun & Games Desk
on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Anastasia. Don’t let your heart fail you now, or your courage desert you. You can’t turn back now that we’re heeeeere. By “we,” we of course mean the touring cast of this Tony Award-winning musical about a brave young woman in Paris in the 1920s setting out to discover the secrets of
her past. UAPresents is hosting this show, based on the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, but you might be more familiar with the 1997 Disney version of the story. Either way, it’s a wonderful musical Journey to the Past to enjoy Once Upon a… November. Tuesday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 24, with varying showtimes. UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $25 to $140. Information.
Managing Marine Ecosystems for a Sustainable Future. You like science? You like pizza? Then you’ll love the UA Science Café Fall Lecture Series. This week, catch a talk by Lynn Massey, a fishery management specialist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, speaking at Magpie’s as part of a series on ocean science. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered in ocean, which works to keep the planet cool, balance the atmosphere’s chemistry and drive the water cycle that brings (or sometimes doesn’t bring) us our monsoon season. It’s worth learning about ways to help all the ecosystems out there stay afloat (or stay sunk, if that’s where they’re more comfortable). 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Magpie’s Gourmet Pizza, 605 N. Fourth Ave. Free. Information.
Secret Tucson: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure. If you were one of those kids that always thought history was boring, Clark Norton’s new book just might get you to change your mind. It explores fun questions about the Old Pueblo, like why that Beatles song “Get Back” includes a reference to Tucson, and which one-time New York crime boss spent his last years here. This award-winning journalist has traveled to 120 countries, but has a special love for the weird little city we all call home. Catch him in a discussion about his book at the Arizona History Museum. 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. $5 GA, $4 museum members. Information.
Glory. Created by Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, the 54th Regiment of the Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry was one of the first official groups of Black soldiers in the Civil War. Glory, starring Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, tells of the regiment’s formation and career throughout the Civil War. Not only did the Oscar-winning film increase the public’s knowledge of this historic group of fighters, it also solidified Washington and Freeman as major actors of their time. As part of their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Glory. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive & 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. Information.
