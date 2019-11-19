The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Crime & Public Safety / News

Man Sentenced for 2016 Death of Ann Day

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge Ann Day - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Ann Day
More than three years ago, former state senator and Pima County supervisor Ann Day was killed in a head-on collision caused by an erratic driver. Yesterday, that driver, 27-year-old Jarrad Barnes, was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison.

In 2018, a jury found Barnes guilty of negligent homicide (a lesser charge than manslaughter), criminal damage, endangerment, driving with an illegal drug and possession of marijuana. They found him not guilty of driving under the influence.

On the morning of May 7, 2016, Day was driving a Toyota Prius eastbound on Ina Road. Barnes was driving a Chevrolet Impala westbound on Ina Road when he swerved into the median and crashed into Day’s car. Immediately after, her vehicle was hit from the rear by a pickup truck.

Paramedics were on the scene within minutes, but Day did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at Banner UMC’s Trauma Center shortly after. She was 77 years old.

According to the sheriff’s department, witnesses saw Barnes driving over the speed limit and hitting curbs before crossing over the road’s median. After the crash, authorities found marijuana and a glass pipe inside Barnes’ car.

On top of his prison sentence, Barnes will face three years of probation, 200 hours of community service and must pay more than $6,000 in restitution.

Day, who’s sister is former Supreme Court Judge Sandra Day O’Connor, represented Pima County’s District 1 for three terms from 2000 to 2012. She served in the Arizona Senate for 10 years before that.

