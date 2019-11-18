The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, November 18, 2019

Arts and Culture / Music

Dusk Music Fest 2019 Redux

Posted By on Mon, Nov 18, 2019 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge Dusk Music Fest 2019 @ Armory Park - C. ELLIOTT PHOTOGRAPHY
  • C. Elliott Photography
  • Dusk Music Fest 2019 @ Armory Park

The intergalactic mashup of arts, gastronomy and cutting edge music that could only have been paired together in a galaxy far away as rogue stars collide, returned to downtown Tucson on Nov. 9-10 at Armory Park.

Here are some highlights.
click to enlarge Kaskade: Like “No One Else,” this multi-Grammy Award-nominated DJ/producer/remixer—bridging the gap between the old school and the neoteric—rode the crest, along “With You,” topping the bill on Day 1. - C. ELLIOTT PHOTOGRAPHY
  • C. Elliott Photography
  • Kaskade: Like “No One Else,” this multi-Grammy Award-nominated DJ/producer/remixer—bridging the gap between the old school and the neoteric—rode the crest, along “With You,” topping the bill on Day 1.
click to enlarge Dombresky: A relatively fresh face on the international house scene, this Parisian producer escorted the ready and willing through the Elysian Fields to arrive at “Utopia.” - C. ELLIOTT PHOTOGRAPHY
  • C. Elliott Photography
  • Dombresky: A relatively fresh face on the international house scene, this Parisian producer escorted the ready and willing through the Elysian Fields to arrive at “Utopia.”
click to enlarge Fitz and The Tantrums: Just like the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleader routine that inspired the song, this indie pop/neo-soul band, known for roof-raising live performances, led the crowd in a “HandClap.” - C. ELLIOTT PHOTOGRAPHY
  • C. Elliott Photography
  • Fitz and The Tantrums: Just like the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleader routine that inspired the song, this indie pop/neo-soul band, known for roof-raising live performances, led the crowd in a “HandClap.”
click to enlarge Wax Motif: On the bleeding-edge of the Ghetto-House movement, this “Fly” Australian DJ’s unique production style—mashing-up house, utilizing minimal Roland 808 drum machine-driven tracks, with elements of hip-hop—made booties shake. - C. ELLIOTT PHOTOGRAPHY
  • C. Elliott Photography
  • Wax Motif: On the bleeding-edge of the Ghetto-House movement, this “Fly” Australian DJ’s unique production style—mashing-up house, utilizing minimal Roland 808 drum machine-driven tracks, with elements of hip-hop—made booties shake.
click to enlarge Rezz: On Day 2, combining her fascination with psychology and passion for creating downtempo soundscapes, The “Queen of the Dark Techno Scene” evinced a Certain Kind Of Magic before bringing Dusk 2019 to a resplendent close. - C. ELLIOTT PHOTOGRAPHY
  • C. Elliott Photography
  • Rezz: On Day 2, combining her fascination with psychology and passion for creating downtempo soundscapes, The “Queen of the Dark Techno Scene” evinced a Certain Kind Of Magic before bringing Dusk 2019 to a resplendent close.
click to enlarge TOKiMONSTA: This “Lovely Soul," L.A. dance/electronic beat producer guided the audience through “Smoke & Mirrors” and, conversely, “Bright Shadows” leaving all who attended Dusk 2019 with “Last Nights Blurry Memories.” - C. ELLIOTT PHOTOGRAPHY
  • C. Elliott Photography
  • TOKiMONSTA: This “Lovely Soul," L.A. dance/electronic beat producer guided the audience through “Smoke & Mirrors” and, conversely, “Bright Shadows” leaving all who attended Dusk 2019 with “Last Nights Blurry Memories.”

