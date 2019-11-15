Friday, November 15, 2019
Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson
By TW Fun & Games Desk
Friday, Nov. 15
Friday, Nov. 15
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. You already know and love Sherlock Holmes. In this fast-paced comedic play by Ken Ludwig, five actors portray dozens of different characters as the famous detective tackles his most notorious case yet. Can he crack the case before a family curse dooms its newest heir? And for that matter, can you? This plot is designed to keep you guessing just as much as it keeps you laughing. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, through Saturday, Nov. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Black Box Theatre at PCC West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.. $17. (ASL interpreters are available at the Nov. 14 performance). Information.
I Just Want to Ride. In 2015, Lael Wilcox set the women’s record on the Tour Divide, a massive 2,700 mile mountain bike race from Canada to Mexico along the “Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.” But that’s only the beginning of the story. In 2019, Wilcox returned in an attempt to win the overall race. This documentary follows Wilcox along that most recent race, a journey full of storms, competition and determination. Campfire Cycling is hosting a screening of this documentary, featuring Wilcox and director Rugile Kaladyte in person. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. 2801 N. Flowing Wells Road Suite 101. Free. Information.
Sharon Isbin Guitar. You might have heard Sharon Isbin soloing on the soundtrack of Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning film The Departed. In this show, she’s returning to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra for the first time in nearly 20 years to play Troubadours, a guitar concerto by Grammy, Oscar and Pulitzer-prize winning composer John Corgliano. She’s also playing the Prelude and Liebestod, the opening and closing music from Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde, and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, the composer’s last major composition. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $35 to $91, with discounts for those under 18. Information.
Tournament of Destruction. Tucson’s only monster truck and demolition derby is coming to town to wreak some havoc and to remind you that sometimes, watching other people wreak havoc is just the catharsis you need to stop yourself from wreaking havoc on your own life. Trucks like “Tuff E Nuff,” Rat Attack,” “Nasty Boy” and “Unnamed and Untamed” will be going all out in a glorious showcase of destruction. Plus, there’s an inflatable zone for the kids! 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16. Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave. $20 adults, $10 for kids 12 and under and $50 for a family pack (two adults and three kids). Information.
1912/Craft Collaborative Release Party. Beer collaborations generally mean two beer groups come together, and that’s true in this situation. But this collaboration is special, because it also includes the coming together of two of nature’s greatest bounties: the apricot and plum. 1912 Brewing and Craft, A Modern Drinkery present the “Rock Out With Your Pluot” milkshake sour. Featuring the fruity sourness of the pluot (a plum/apricot hybrid) this new beer contains lactose and brewer’s sugar for creaminess, and clocks in at 6 percent ABV. Get a taste of this fusion of local businesses and fruits. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd. Information.
Made for Each Other. This show by Tucson playwright Monica Bauer is dramatic and funny and thought provoking and lighthearted and award winning and shouldn’t be missed. New York guest artist John Fico is playing all four parts in this show about same-sex marriage, Alzheimer’s disease and the importance and power of the truth. If you’re not already hooked, here’s just enough of the plot to really draw you in: Vincent wants to have at least one good year before the effects of what could be Alzheimer’s really start to set in. Does he tell his fiancé Jerry before the wedding, to give him an out? 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. $35. Information.
Premium Blend. Put on your dancin’ shoes! Well, more specifically, put on the shoes you wear when you go to a show to watch amazing dancers perform. UADance is presenting several beautiful pieces in this show. George Blanchine’s masterpiece The Four Temperaments features four movements based on the medieval belief that humans are made up of four “humors”: melancholic, sanguine, phlegmatic and choleric. In Escaping the Weight of Darkness, Alvin Ailey principal dancer Kanji Segawa performs a danced interpretation of the journey between isolation and hope. There will also be two pieces choreographed by UA faculty members Autumn Eckman and Elizabeth George-Fesch. Thursday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 17, with varying showtimes. Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. $25 GA, $30 senior/military/UA employees, $15 students. Information.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Fifth Annual Stone Avenue Block Party. Ah, Stone Avenue, one of the core pillars of downtown. The Jewish History Museum is celebrating the fifth annual Stone Avenue Block Party with food, drinks and plenty of local music. The festivities include a beer garden with brews from Barrio Brewery and Sentinel Peak Brewery, as well as a food truck roundup. There will also be the Jovert Steel Drum Band (Tucson High Magnet School) and Mariachi Los Diablitos (Sunnyside High School). 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. 564 S. Stone Ave. Information.
17th Annual Mesquite Milling Fiesta. Who spilt the beans all over Tucson? Oh, it turns out that’s just what mesquite trees do naturally. Come get locally harvested mesquite pods ground into delicious desert flour at the Las Milpitas de Cottonwood Community Farm. The Mesquite Milling Fiesta is a celebration of our local desert beans, and includes food demos by Desert Harvesters, EXO Roast and Desert Forager. Desert Harvesters, for instance, is offering samples of “mesquite pod broth hot chai tea.” Who knew the desert could be so abundant? 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. 2405 S. Cottonwood Ln. Admission is free, milling charges will apply. Information.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Free screening!). As part of their continued Loft Jr. children’s film series, the Loft Cinema is screening the film that’s come closest to replicating the feel of actually reading a comic book. This Spider-Man spectacular features reality jumping, wild animation and more Spider-Men than you can keep track of. The screening includes pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store, and is sponsored by the Pima County Public Library. 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday Nov. 16. Pre-show activities start at 9:15 a.m. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Information.
Footprints at the Fox. Have you heard of Ballet Tucson’s ChoreoLab initiative? It provides budding choreographers with a chance to show their work to new audiences, and audiences to see some of the freshest new pieces in choreography today. Styles including classical ballet, neo-classical and contemporary will all be in the lineup in this show at the Fox Tucson Theatre, and audience members can even vote for their favorite piece. The top three choreographers will get prizes. This show, now in its third year, is for one afternoon only! 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $25 GA. Information.
Seventh Annual Turkey Trot. The reason that there are so many running events in the fall and winter is probably because those are the cooler months, during which running isn’t quite so hellish as it is during the Arizona summers. But it works out pretty well that so many of them fall during the holiday season, in time to offset the extra calories so many of us are taking in. Run a 5K, get five extra slices of pumpkin pie—that’s what we like to say here at the Weekly. The Marana Turkey trot is one of the first holiday-themed events of the season, and features a 5K, 10K and fun run along the Santa Cruz river path. And feel free to bring a food donation to support veterans! Check in begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road. 5K and 10K are $20 in advance or $25 day-of. Fun run is free. Information.
Tucson Parkrun. Did you know that every Saturday morning, no matter the weather, a group of runners, walkers, run-walkers and volunteers do a free, timed 5K at Himmel Park? They’re part of a global “parkrun” movement, in which more than 350,000 people in 21 countries do the same thing in their own towns every week. The Tucson parkrun started a year ago this weekend, and to celebrate, organizers are planning a celebration, complete with cake. Getting out into the sunshine for some exercise and camaraderie is certainly worth celebrating, if you ask us. Hit your first one this weekend and see how you like it! 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov 16. Himmel Park Library, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Free, but signup in advance at parkrun.us/register. Information.
Fellow Travelers. Based on a 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon, this opera takes place during the McCarthy-era Lavender scare. Let’s set the stage: When Timothy Laughlin, a young, ambitious college grad, meets Hawkins Fuller, a U.S. State Department official, he finds both his first job and his first love affair. So he must choose: his political convictions or his love? This story explores the idea of how much bravery it sometimes takes just to be yourself, and is set to music by Gregory Spears and a libretto by Greg Pierce. Performance is by the Arizona Opera. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $25 to $110. Information.
Sonoran Harvest: Taste the Desert. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum invites you to get a taste of the Sonoran Desert. And it’s a lot less dry and prickly than it sounds! For their second annual food and drink festival, the Desert Museum is partnering with Tucson Foodie and the UA Center for Regional Food Studies for a celebration of local food culture. The core of the event: local chefs battle to be crowned the “Sonoran Harvest Champion” and you get to vote for your favorite. Competitors include chefs from Geronimo’s Revenge, Ciao Down, Welcome Diner and Batch Cafe. As an embrace of the desert, chefs are required to use prickly pear and/or mesquite in their competition food. This food fanatic’s fiesta also includes tasting stations from Mestizo Sonoran Bistro, Mad Batter Bakery, Geronimo’s Revenge, Fat Noodle, August Rhodes Market, Prep & Pastry and more. And local brewers are invited as well, including Harbottle Brewing, Town Under Black Distillery, Borderlands Brewing Company and Button Brew House. The night even features a specialty guided tasting with tequila expert, Jesús García. Tequila tasting tickets sold separately. 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. 2021 N. Kinney Road. Food-only tickets: $35. Food and alcohol tickets: $50. Information.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Puppies, Yoga & Beer. Those are probably the three favorite things of quite a few people. And I’m sure most enjoy at least one of them. That’s a good enough reason as any to head down to Harbottle Brewing Company while they support the local dog and cat rescue charity Lil Bit of Love. The entrance fee will get you an hour of yoga while playing with puppies, and a pint from Harbottle Brewing. Culinary Graduate food truck will also be standing by to fuel you up post-workout. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. 3820 S. Palo Verde #102. $15. Information.
The Colorado. Once one of the mightiest rivers in North America, the Colorado River now slows to a trickle before it reaches the sea. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Loft Cinema are teaming up to present this documentary about one of the West’s most important and influential rivers. This screening also includes a post-film Q&A with the director and the author of the companion book. The documentary takes the audience on a journey in nine chapters, including examining Native Americans around the river, European arrivals, the dam-building era and more. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. $12 general admission and $10 for Desert Museum members. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Information.
Champions of Magic. Even the otherworldly realm of magic isn’t immune to the rules of simple multiplication: If one magician escaping a water cell, predicting the future and levitating high above the stage will blow your mind, FIVE magicians doing tricks like this should leave your mind five times as blown. This cast of world-class, international award winners are on their 2018 tour across the world after a run at London’s West End. They’ve got more than 20 million online views between them, but joining the ranks of those who have seen them in person will be worth it. 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $27.50 to $64.50. Information.
VintagePalooza. Hear, hear! It’s time to get going with your holiday shopping, and it’s also time to treat yourself to a little shopping yourself in the midst of the most hectic (but still wonderful) time of year. So head over to Cat Mountain Station for a morning of vintage vendors, hidden treasures and live music. While you’re up there, check out Buffalo Trading Post as well, for both vintage and new clothing, jewelry and housewares. Then, grab lunch at Coyote Pause Café and take a moment to remind yourself that one of the wonders of living in Tucson is prickly pear flavored items all year ’round. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Cat Mountain Station, 2727 S. Kinney Road. Information.
GABA Fall Bike Swap. It’s the largest bicycle swap in the southwest! And, though these metrics are harder to measure, we feel pretty confident in saying it’s also the rootinest, tootinest bicycle swap in the southwest. This biannual event attracts more than 5,000 attendees and 40 vendors each time GABA puts it on, so why not join the throng and head over? Maybe you want to buy a bike. Maybe you want to sell a bunch of bikes. Maybe you just have one bike you want to sell, or exchange for something different. Whatever you’re in the market for, it’s bike-a-palooza down here, so pedal on down and peddle your wares. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. 311 E. Seventh St. Free. Information.
Rooftop Del Bac Party. Who doesn’t love a good rooftop party? And for those of you who have never been to a rooftop party, who doesn’t want to try one out? This one has a raffle for a Del Bac Tour Experience, five custom Del Bac cocktails with appetizer and dessert pairings, and live music from the Street Blues Family. You can also decorate ornamental creations with Pueblo Nouveau and get some Christmas shopping (and wrapping done) with the bottles and glassware they’ll have on sale. Now that’s a party! 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. $10 to $15. Information.
