Thursday, November 14, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Nov. 14

The Ataris
  • Courtesy photo
  • The Ataris
"Fast Times at Dropout High." It all started with a 4-track demo slipped to The Vandals' bassist Joe Escalante at a Cincinnati show in 1996 that landed them a record deal. Twenty-three years later, these pop punks are still touring the world and doing things their way. The Ataris sing "The Saddest Song" at 191 Toole. Alien Atmosphere opens...

"Lemme hear ya holla." E is for Exbats! The bubblegum pop and slashing garage rock of Bisbee's The Exbats promises to bring a "Maximum of Happy" to Tap + Bottle–Downtown...

Dropping atomic bombs of bass, EDM duos Barely Alive + Bandlez maraud in search of plunder. At Gentle Ben's. Flanked by Oblivion and Wolfie...

Guitarist Eugene Boronow spreads bossa nova's heart-warming sound. On the Agustin Kitchen patio...

It's free jazz! Lookout Tucson Jazz Concert Series continues. This week sees the dynamic configuration of pianist Chris Peña, upright bassist Thøger Lund and Josh Carruthers on drums. In the Lookout Bar and Grille at The Westward Look Resort...

Go Deeper: DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfluxx take you on a trek through the EDM underground. This week they welcome guest DJ CHKLZ. At Passé...

Led by award-winning fiddler, Billy Shaw Jr. Band perform Southwestern country rock for Boots & Balls Thursday. At The Maverick King of Clubs...

"Americana's Most Wanted," Mark Insley and guitarist Damon Barnaby, are at Iron John's Brewing Company–Congress...

Impending doom fills the air as Denver-blackened sludge metallists Oryx are at Wooden Tooth Records. Flanked by locals Manguera and Demon Grass...

Divinely scratchy vinyl will be spun, anything goes. At The Libertine...

