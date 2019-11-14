All Bets Are On, Volume 39: Nico Mannion and Arizona Host San Jose State/New Mexico State, Pac-12 Superlatives and Picks of the Dragon

All Bets Are On is back, with an action-packed episode breaking down the latest in Pac-12 college basketball and football.
The dynamic duo of Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak break down Arizona's 6 p.m. tipoff against San Jose State on Thursday, before previewing Sunday's home clash with New Mexico State.
They then analyze the early results from the Pac-12 in mens basketball, picking how many teams from the Conference of Champions will make the NCAA and NIT tournaments.
The duo then venture into their weekly Pac-12 Superlatives segment, handing out their selections for game of the week, upset watch and blowout watch for the weekend's football action.
The final segment of Thursday's podcast breaks down the weekend at-large in college football, with Boan and Vondrak handing out their picks for the weekend's games.
Tune in each week for a new episode of All Bets Are On, the Tucson Weekly's podcast, either on SoundCloud or via the Tucson Weekly's website.