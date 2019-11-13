The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Nov. 13

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
"Deranged for Rock & Roll/Drink my dreams and sell my soul." This Goth-tinged L.A. singer-songwriter, raised in Northern California by her musician father, wrote and recorded her first songs during childhood. Now, returning to the misty redwood groves, Chelsea Wolfe brings her folksier sixth studio album, the starkly beautiful, Birth of Violence (Sargent House, 2019) to Club Congress. Commencing the evening, dream popper Ioanna Gika sees life through "Roseate" glasses...

UA Presents the master of Gypsy flamenco Farruquito. Hailed by The New York Times as "the greatest flamenco dancer of this century." At Centennial Hall...

