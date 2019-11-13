Wednesday, November 13, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Nov. 13
By Xavier Omar Otero
on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 1:00 AM
"Deranged for Rock & Roll/Drink my dreams and sell my soul." This Goth-tinged L.A. singer-songwriter, raised in Northern California by her musician father, wrote and recorded her first songs during childhood. Now, returning to the misty redwood groves, Chelsea Wolfe
brings her folksier sixth studio album, the starkly beautiful, Birth of Violence (Sargent House, 2019) to Club Congress. Commencing the evening, dream popper Ioanna Gika
sees life through "Roseate" glasses...
UA Presents the master of Gypsy flamenco Farruquito
. Hailed by The New York Times as "the greatest flamenco dancer of this century." At Centennial Hall...
