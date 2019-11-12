Things to Do on Tuesday, Nov. 12

click to enlarge

Southern Arizona Senior Pride Speaker Series. Senior Pride is a local organization that supports and unites the local LGBTQ+ community. This speaker series is designed to be informative and to act as an opportunity for networking and discussion. This month, Abby Jensen, legal director of the Southern Arizona Gender Alliance and an attorney with the Pima County Public Defender, will be speaking about LGBTQ+ discrimination and legal updates with the Title VII cases currently before the Supreme Court. It’s an intense, but critical topic, and this is a great way to catch yourself on the ins and outs in one afternoon sitting. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Himmel Park Library, 1037 N. Treat Ave. Free. Information.

Moonrise Over The Mountains. Now that we’re in the beautiful, cool fall season of Arizona, Saguaro National Park is offering all sorts of special programs for you to explore nature. And exploring nature doesn’t always have to mean taking a hike! For example, this Tuesday, head over to the Red Hills Visitor Center for a wheelchair accessible presentation about the moon, and watch the full moon rise above a gorgeous sea of saguaros. Dress for a cool desert evening and enjoy the music of two volunteer musicians. Bring your own chair and sense of wonder. 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. Red Hills Visitor Center at Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Information.