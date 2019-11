Fans of exercise and man’s best friend are in luck, as the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is once again taking to the concrete jungle around Kino North Sports Complex in mid-November.The society is hosting its fifth annual SWEAT for Pets: Walk, Run & Roll event, with a non-competitive 5K walk/run, raising money for homeless pets in Tucson.The event, which is HSSA’s top-grossing fundraiser, can be tackled by teams or simply as an individual, with participants being encouraged to register early and raise money for animals.Prizes will be given to anyone that raises $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,000 and $2,500, according to the shelter’s release, with the race costing $10 for adults to enter and free for dogs and kids."Last year we hosted over 750 participants and 400 dogs! All the funds raised go a long way in helping us care for the neglected, sick, injured, and homeless pets in Southern Arizona. You can make a difference while having fun at this year’s SWEAT for Pets,” said Dianna Cannon, Chief Development Officer.For more information or to register/start a fundraising team, go to hussaz.org/SWEAT, or email the shelter at events@hssaz.org.