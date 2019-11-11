Monday, November 11, 2019
Things to Do on Veterans Day in Tucson
By Christopher Boan
on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 8:18 AM
Veterans Day Half Marathon & 5K at Tucson Mountain Park. Everyone Runs, Everyone Walks is
a local group that puts on races for people of all fitness levels, from those who are brand-new to
exercise to the most seasoned runners. This event, now in its 14th year, features gorgeous views of the Tucson mountains and something to brag about to your coworkers when you go back to work on Tuesday. There will be a stroller division for the 5K, and there are discounts available for veterans or active duty. 7:15 a.m. half marathon start, 7:25 a.m. 5K start. Monday, Nov. 11. Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road. $82 half marathon and $40 for the 5K. Registration ends at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. Information.
The Last Night of Ballyhoo. It’s 1939, and change is afoot all over the world. While Hitler is invading Poland on one side of the world, the Jewish community in Atlanta is making fervent preparations for Ballyhoo, a big cotillion ball that marks the social event of the year. The Freitag family is looking forward to finding some eligible bachelors for their two daughters to marry. But when a handsome bachelor who is also an Eastern European Jew enters the scene, the family is prompted to examine their biases, beliefs and Jewish identities. This comedy/drama won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Play. Saturday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 24 with 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showtimes. Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $15 students, $30 seniors/military/UA employees, $32 adults. Information.
American Dharma. Part of the Loft Film Fest, this screening is the Arizona premiere of documentarian Errol Morris’ new portrait of controversial Breitbart honcho, Trump advisor, “populist” warrior and (oddly enough) long-time movie-lover, Steven Bannon. Set in a Quonset hut set modeled after one of Bannon’s favorite films, Morris faces off with the alt-right icon, and questions him about the most “disturbing and divisive” milestones in his career. This documentary has also screened at New York, Toronto and Chicago film festivals. 2:45 Sunday, Nov. 10, and noon Monday, Nov. 11. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Information.
