Where to Rock This Weekend, Nov. 8 - 10

Friday, Nov. 8
"Honky-tonk ain't what it used to be/Somewhere along the way the lines got blurred." Guitars ablaze, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts
dole out their Southern fried, honkyfied, backseat rhythm & blues for mass consumption. At Club Congress...
This Canadian guitarist was blown away at a young age by the album Friday Night In San Francisco by Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola and John McLaughlin. "I was captivated by the sheer virtuosity and freedom, that people could play whatever they wanted." Juno Award winner Jesse Cook
performs at The Fox Theatre...
The organizers of this event—utilizing state-of-the-art lighting and sound—promise to create an ambiance of extreme euphoria, not usually available to kids aged 14-18. Dream lucidly. Teen Night Experience.
At 191 Toole...
"Monday morning you sure look fine/Friday I got traveling on my mind." A fine night nonetheless for Rumours of Fleetwood Mac
to transport you back to the band's glory days (including a blues set revering the Peter Green era). At The Rialto Theatre...
Spektrum presents SULK: A TR/ST tribute night. Resident DJ Vamp Feline and special guest Plastic Disease
spin darkwave/synth-pop/coldwave at R Bar...
Fronted by vocalist Raquel Willand
(voted best Female Vocalist by Phoenix New Times 2018), indie soul rockers Panic Baby
are at The Boxyard. With the Bazooka Joe
bubble gum sweet rollick and roll of Weekend Lovers
...
Enter The Underground. Trance Forever finds DJs Atom Energy, Ryan Carlson, ZAW and I11IVAN
dropping needles on wicked EDM sides. At Zen Rock...
Musical shapeshifter Jacob Acosta
's music ranges from the bucolic to the blue-collared. Hear the sounds of the expansive desert At Exo Bar...
Portland's Megan Diana
says of her latest collection of Wurlitzer-driven pop, Women In My Head, "These are songs I wrote for all the women in my life that meant something to me." With the '60s tinged witchcraft of Hannah Yeun and Mattea
. At Owls Club...
Saturday, Nov. 9
click to enlarge
The intergalactic mashup of arts, gastronomy and cutting edge music that could only have been paired together in a galaxy far away as rogue stars collide, returns to downtown Tucson on Nov. 9-10. Kaskade, Rezz, Two Door Cinema Club, Fitz and The Tantrums and A R I Z O N A
headline Dusk Music Fest 2019. At Armory Park. Check out duskmusicfest.com for all the details...
"See triumph comes from dying some/And joy comes from crying/Sometimes healing comes from killing." ... Hip-hop duo Earthgang
bring the unrestrained looseness of their wordplay and booze addled grooves to 191 Toole. Up to the mic first, rappers Guapdad 4000 and Benji
spit rhymes...
In 2008, "Raised by Wolves," singer Ronnie Radke
was involved in an altercation in Las Vegas that resulted in a fatal shooting. Although Radke did not shoot Michael Cook, his probation violations—and a past riddled with narcotics abuse—he still ended up sentenced two years in prison on battery charges. While incarcerated Radke was able to launch a demo that would later become the band's debut album, The Drug in Me Is You (Epitaph, 2011). Champions of the underdog, Falling In Reverse are at the Rialto Theatre. Flanked by Crown The Empire and Tom MacDonald
...
"Fuck You." Fronted by Penelope Houston
, in the late '70s, these first wave American punk rockers gained a reputation for the ferocity of their stage show. So much so, they were rumored to have blown The Sex Pistols off the stage. From San Francisco, The Avengers
bring the The American in Me to Wooden Tooth Records. With Man Hands and Anchor Baby
...
In 1990, Stick It To Ya (Chrysalis Records)—on the strength of hit singles "Up All Night" and "Fly To The Angels"—propelled these Glam metallists from obscurity to the top of the charts. Now, frontman Mark Slaughter
plays the hits. At EncoreTucson...
Cochise County All-Stars
play honky-tonk and jukebox country in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin...
Led by guitarist extraordinaire Pete Fine, Beyond Words
is an instrumental fusion quartet performing powerfully moving original material. At Club Congress...
The Fourth Annual Musicians For Veterans Benefit
features performances by Skoville, Chakalo, Escape Goat, Sindicate, The Roilers, Stubborn Old Bastard
and more. At Todd M. Harris Sports Complex...
In its heyday, this dance club was notorious. The Fineline Revisited: DJ Stubbie
keeps the infamy alive. At the Surly Wench Pub...
DJs Jahmar, Freshwaves and Quise
spin Latin and hip-hop party jams into the night. At Mr. Head's Bar...
Roch hosts Pushing Buttons
: A Monthly Producer Getdown. Lommol, Halsero, Kalter Trost, DVOID and Chrome Unicorns
pass the AUX cable. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery...
After Dark presents Disco Obscura. Resident DJ Mijito
drops deep, dark and sexy electronica. With a special guest set by Twelve Inches
. At Passé...
Sunday, Nov. 10
click to enlarge
"Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," country superstar Toby Keith
rolls the That's Country, Bro Tour into AVA Amphitheatre. Country rapper Colt Ford
kicks up the dust first...
Known for her DIY ethics, indie tunesmith Greta Kline
better known by her stage name, drawing inspiration from the poetry of Frank O'Hara, emerged from the early 2000s NYC anti-folk scene. Frankie Cosmos
is hanging "Outside With the Cuties." At Club Congress. With Stephen Steinbrink and Dear Nora
...
Veteran singer-songwriter Joe Peña
muses, "I'll be playin' on some stranger's porch, I guess?" At the Fourth Annual Mountain & First Neighborhood Porch Fest. Bringing neighbors together...
Singing drollishly about modern love and life, this New Zealander's synth and string laden sound has been described as dark Disney. On "Fuck It," Jonathan Bree
makes a case for the "survival of the dimmest" and infidelity. On the Hotel Congress plaza. With the downcast minimalism of Sad Reptilian
and "dirty crooner" Ryder The Eagle
...
From the unsullied mountains of the American Northwest, these sibling's harmonica, upright bass and acoustic guitar driven repertoire spans from heart-rending ballads to barn-burning bluegrass numbers. The Brothers Reed
bring their Dreams Tour to the Monterey Court...