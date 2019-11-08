Where to Rock This Weekend, Nov. 8 - 10

click to enlarge

"Honky-tonk ain't what it used to be/Somewhere along the way the lines got blurred." Guitars ablaze,dole out their Southern fried, honkyfied, backseat rhythm & blues for mass consumption. At Club Congress...This Canadian guitarist was blown away at a young age by the album Friday Night In San Francisco by Paco de Lucia, Al Di Meola and John McLaughlin. "I was captivated by the sheer virtuosity and freedom, that people could play whatever they wanted." Juno Award winnerperforms at The Fox Theatre...The organizers of this event—utilizing state-of-the-art lighting and sound—promise to create an ambiance of extreme euphoria, not usually available to kids aged 14-18. Dream lucidly.At 191 Toole..."Monday morning you sure look fine/Friday I got traveling on my mind." A fine night nonetheless forto transport you back to the band's glory days (including a blues set revering the Peter Green era). At The Rialto Theatre...Spektrum presents SULK: A TR/ST tribute night. Resident DJ Vamp Feline and special guestspin darkwave/synth-pop/coldwave at R Bar...Fronted by vocalist(voted best Female Vocalist by Phoenix New Times 2018), indie soul rockersare at The Boxyard. With thebubble gum sweet rollick and roll of...Enter The Underground. Trance Forever findsdropping needles on wicked EDM sides. At Zen Rock...Musical shapeshifter's music ranges from the bucolic to the blue-collared. Hear the sounds of the expansive desert At Exo Bar...Portland'ssays of her latest collection of Wurlitzer-driven pop, Women In My Head, "These are songs I wrote for all the women in my life that meant something to me." With the '60s tinged witchcraft of. At Owls Club...The intergalactic mashup of arts, gastronomy and cutting edge music that could only have been paired together in a galaxy far away as rogue stars collide, returns to downtown Tucson on Nov. 9-10.headline Dusk Music Fest 2019. At Armory Park. Check out duskmusicfest.com for all the details..."See triumph comes from dying some/And joy comes from crying/Sometimes healing comes from killing." ... Hip-hop duobring the unrestrained looseness of their wordplay and booze addled grooves to 191 Toole. Up to the mic first, rappersspit rhymes...In 2008, "Raised by Wolves," singerwas involved in an altercation in Las Vegas that resulted in a fatal shooting. Although Radke did not shoot Michael Cook, his probation violations—and a past riddled with narcotics abuse—he still ended up sentenced two years in prison on battery charges. While incarcerated Radke was able to launch a demo that would later become the band's debut album, The Drug in Me Is You (Epitaph, 2011). Champions of the underdog, Falling In Reverse are at the Rialto Theatre. Flanked by..."Fuck You." Fronted by, in the late '70s, these first wave American punk rockers gained a reputation for the ferocity of their stage show. So much so, they were rumored to have blown The Sex Pistols off the stage. From San Francisco,bring the The American in Me to Wooden Tooth Records. With...In 1990, Stick It To Ya (Chrysalis Records)—on the strength of hit singles "Up All Night" and "Fly To The Angels"—propelled these Glam metallists from obscurity to the top of the charts. Now, frontmanplays the hits. At EncoreTucson...play honky-tonk and jukebox country in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin...Led by guitarist extraordinaireis an instrumental fusion quartet performing powerfully moving original material. At Club Congress...features performances byand more. At Todd M. Harris Sports Complex...In its heyday, this dance club was notorious.keeps the infamy alive. At the Surly Wench Pub...spin Latin and hip-hop party jams into the night. At Mr. Head's Bar...: A Monthly Producerpass the AUX cable. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery...After Dark presentsdrops deep, dark and sexy electronica. With a special guest set by. At Passé..."Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue," country superstarrolls the That's Country, Bro Tour into AVA Amphitheatre. Country rapperkicks up the dust first...Known for her DIY ethics, indie tunesmithbetter known by her stage name, drawing inspiration from the poetry of Frank O'Hara, emerged from the early 2000s NYC anti-folk scene.is hanging "Outside With the Cuties." At Club Congress. With...Veteran singer-songwritermuses, "I'll be playin' on some stranger's porch, I guess?" At the Fourth Annual Mountain & First Neighborhood Porch Fest. Bringing neighbors together...Singing drollishly about modern love and life, this New Zealander's synth and string laden sound has been described as dark Disney. On "Fuck It,"makes a case for the "survival of the dimmest" and infidelity. On the Hotel Congress plaza. With the downcast minimalism ofand "dirty crooner"...From the unsullied mountains of the American Northwest, these sibling's harmonica, upright bass and acoustic guitar driven repertoire spans from heart-rending ballads to barn-burning bluegrass numbers.bring their Dreams Tour to the Monterey Court...