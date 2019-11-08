Friday, November 8, 2019
Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson
By Christopher Boan
Fri, Nov 8, 2019
Friday, Nov. 8
Viva La Verde. Every drop of natural water counts. Arizonans knows this better than most. The Screening Room is showing a locally made documentary about the Verde River, one of the last free flowing desert rivers surviving in Arizona. Not only does this film show the importance rivers play, but offers how they can be saved by professionals and regular people alike. This screening also includes a talk from director Hugh Denno, along with Jon Fuller, author of Verde River Elegy, and Evan Canfield, Pima County Regional Flood Control District Project Liaison for the Living River project. Let’s celebrate Arizona rivers, and maybe even get active about keeping them around! 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. 127 E. Congress St. $10 suggested donation. Information.
Tucson Roadrunners vs. Stockton Heat. It seems dangerous to have an ice hockey team whose mascot is a firebird, but our local team’s opponents this week like to take risks, apparently. Come watch the two teams face off at the Tucson Arena. Whether you’ve got on your UA colors or are sporting some PCC Aztec Pride, show your pride for your school for college night on Friday, Nov. 7. College students can take advantage of a special offer that includes a ticket, two drink tickets (for soda or beer) and a giveaway item for just $25 bucks. College budgets rejoice! You can also get a ticket for both the UA hockey game and this game, on the same day for $30. Saturday, Nov. 9 is military appreciation night, with specialty jerseys modeled after the A-10 Warthog Fighter Jets that will be auctioned off after the game. 7 p.m. both nights. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $12 to $61. Information.
Pueblo Vida’s Fifth Anniversary Weekend. High five to Pueblo Vida! They’re taking all weekend to celebrate their big day, and releasing nine (9!) different cans to celebrate the occasion. Brews will include the “Vida Beer” Premium Southwest Lager; their first anniversary double IPA with El Dorado, Galaxy and Simcoe hops; their second anniversary double IPA with Galaxy and Nelson hops; their third anniversary double IPA with Mosaic, Galaxy and Idaho 7 hops. You get the picture. But beer releases just aren’t enough. They’re also hosting food from local restaurants like Tumerico and Buddha Belly Pizza Kitchen. It’s a celebration worthy of five years. Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10. 115 E. Broadway Blvd. Information.
Saturday, Nov. 9
15th Annual Tucson Record Show. Are you one of those people that could just listen to vinyl records for hours? Who views getting up to turn a record over as an integral part of the music-listening experience, rather than an inconvenience? Are you just getting into the record collecting game, or do you just like looking at old collectibles? Don’t miss this record show, featuring dealers from all over the Southwest selling records, CDs and music memorabilia. Presented by Cassidy Collectibles, it’s really an event for music lovers of all types. Saturday, Nov. 9. Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. Admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is $4, but to get in at 7:30 a.m., it’s $48. Information.
Fall Open Studio Tours. If you missed your chance last weekend to get a firsthand look into the place where some of our lovely local artists do their work, then don’t fret: You can do it this weekend, too! The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is hosting this DIY tour through studios south of Grant Road. Painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramic, wood, photography, textiles, you name it. Tucson has got some seriously talented artmakers, and on this tour, you get to see where the magic happens—for free! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10. Various locations. Free. Information.
All the World’s a Stage. This week, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra is bringing you several treats as part of their Masterworks Series. The night begins with Rossini’s Overture to The Italian Girl in Algiers, which he wrote when he was 21 years old. Then, enjoy Haydn’s Symphony No. 60 in C Major “II Distratto,” and Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte. Shaw wrote the Pulitzer-winning piece, inspired by Haydn, when she was just 30 years old. Closing out the night is Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite, which he himself described as “the epiphany through which the whole of my late work became possible.” How could you miss that? 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. $45 to $56. Information.
The Last Night of Ballyhoo. It’s 1939, and change is afoot all over the world. While Hitler is invading Poland on one side of the world, the Jewish community in Atlanta is making fervent preparations for Ballyhoo, a big cotillion ball that marks the social event of the year. The Freitag family is looking forward to finding some eligible bachelors for their two daughters to marry. But when a handsome bachelor who is also an Eastern European Jew enters the scene, the family is prompted to examine their biases, beliefs and Jewish identities. This comedy/drama won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Play. Saturday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 24 with 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showtimes. Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $15 students, $30 seniors/military/UA employees, $32 adults. Information.
Living History Day at the Tucson Presidio. It’s time for another day of historical reenactments at the Tucson Presidio Museum, this month with the special theme of “Honoring Our Veterans.” Representatives of the military that have served in Arizona, from the time of New Spain to Arizona becoming a U.S. state, will be on hand. There will also be plenty of other sights to see, from watching demonstrations of children’s games and weaving, to witnessing soldiers fire their muskets and practice their drills, to tasting handmade tortillas and bread. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Tucson Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. $5 GA, $1 kids 6 to 14, free for members and kids 5 and under.
Sand-Reckoner Celebrates 10 Years. Local vineyard Sand-Reckoner has now been around long enough to be considered a fine-aged winemaker. Founders Sarah and Rob Hammelman invite the community to help them celebrate a decade of award-winning wines with a weekend of tastings and snacks. On Saturday, Nov. 9, the tasting room will be open, with fresh oysters and live music by Anna Warr. On Sunday, Nov. 10, a special tasting event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. featuring “vertical flights” of wines selected from the Sand-Reckoner, plus a selection of gourmet cheeses. 510 N. Seventh Ave #170. Information.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Queen of Hearts. When the troubled teenage son from her husband’s previous marriage moves in, Anne forms an intimate bond that threatens to jeopardize her seemingly perfect life. What initially seems like a liberating move soon turns into a “disturbing story of power, betrayal, and responsibility.” Part of the Loft Film Fest, this drama comes from Danish director May el-Toukhy, and recently won the Audience Award for World Cinema at the Sundance Film Festival. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 & 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Information.
Opening Celebration of El Nacimiento & Second SundAZe Family Day at TMA. The holidays are here! How can we tell? Well, for one, El Nacimiento, the largest and longest-running nativity scene in the southwest, opens this weekend. Celebrations for the opening are at the Tucson Museum of Art, and will be accompanied by performances by Ballet Folklorico Tapatio and Los Changuitos Feos. Enjoy some Mexican treats and refreshments while you’re at it, then head over to an exploration station where you can create your own peg dolls. The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures will also be onsite leading a special activity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free. Information.
Hats Off to Heroes. There’s never a bad time to express your gratitude to our veterans, but this week is an especially good time, and you can have fun doing it. Head over to this annual event to see a cross-section of U.S. military equipment on display, performances by artists including 80s and Gentlemen and singer-songwriter Jeordie, and a fireworks show at 6 p.m. If you’re a veteran yourself, don’t miss the veterans resource fair from noon to 4 p.m. full of info on everything from disability compensation to VA home loans to financial planning. Noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. DeMeester Bandshell at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way. Free. Information.
15th Annual Argentina Heart & Soul. The soul is coming back to Hacienda Del Sol! This shindig features wines exclusively from Argentina, live music and a regionally inspired buffet. There’s just too much going on at this buffet to list comprehensively, but some of the tastiest portions include mint marinated lamb, pistachio pesto, pomegranate quinoa salad, and desserts like tiramisu, sweet potato empanadas and traditional Argentinian cookies. And plenty of wine from down under. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. $69 per adult with alcohol, $49 per adult without alcohol. Information.
Healthy Living Expo at Rillito Park Farmers Market. Who says eating is all about gorging yourself with the latest seven-layer pizza? Arizona Complete Health presents Heirloom Farmers Markets’ second annual Healthy Living Expo. It’s a celebration of “locally grown food and good health for all.” The event includes local farm fresh produce, chef demos, healthcare services, and community health partners. Eat food and get healthy at the same time, what a concept! 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 4502 N. First Ave. Information.
VegOut! You know the best part about a vegan food festival? The food, obviously. What did you think I was going to say? The Whistle Stop Depot is hosting this healthy, sustainable food fest that includes more than 40 vendors, educational speakers, chef demonstrations and fitness talks. This one-day event is a celebration of vegan food and drink, so you know that no matter what you eat there, you can leave happy and healthy. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 127 W. Fifth Street. $10 entrance. Information.
Pints with a Purpose. Dillinger Brewing Company is hosting a day of great local brews to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. Each ticket purchased will include the brewery tour, a choice of a brat or hot dog from Haus of Brats, chips, and a pint of any beer on tap or a soda. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. 3895 N. Oracle Road. $35. Information.
