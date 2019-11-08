The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, November 8, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On, Volume 38: On Zeke Nnaji and Arizona Basketball, Pac-12 Superlatives and College Football At-Large

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 2:06 PM

All Bets Are On is back with a new episode, breaking down the latest college basketball and football information.

Friday's episode starts with a breakdown of Arizona's 91-52 win over NAU on Wednesday and previews the Wildcats' home game against Illinois on Sunday night.

The duo of Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak also hand out their weekly Pac-12 Superlatives for Saturday's football games, followed by their Picks of the Dragon, which cover the CFB world at-large.

Tune in to a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast each Friday.

