Friday, November 8, 2019
All Bets Are On, Volume 38: On Zeke Nnaji and Arizona Basketball, Pac-12 Superlatives and College Football At-Large
Posted
By Christopher Boan
on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 2:06 PM
All Bets Are On is back with a new episode, breaking down the latest college basketball and football information.
Friday's episode starts with a breakdown of Arizona's 91-52 win over NAU on Wednesday and previews the Wildcats' home game against Illinois on Sunday night.
The duo of Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak also hand out their weekly Pac-12 Superlatives for Saturday's football games, followed by their Picks of the Dragon, which cover the CFB world at-large.
Tune in to a new episode of the Tucson Weekly's sports podcast each Friday.
