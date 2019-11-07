The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Thursday, Nov. 7

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge 1.jpg
This comedy duo scored a Top 10 hit with Earache My Eye (Ode Records, 1974), a Glam-rock-era scorcher in which Cheech Marin becomes the orange-haired character Alice Bowie. The song is a teenage fantasy eschewing his father Tommy Chong's authority—becoming a narcissistic rock star, being disowned for wearing his sister's pantyhose and kicked off the basketball team for acting like a "queen"—devil-may-care. Cheech and Chong bring their counter-culture hilarity and irreverence to the Fox Theatre...

"Can't You See?" In a celebration of border existence and resistance to the white-washing of queer experiences, electronic dance artist Flor de Nopal shines light in the darkness. At Owls Club. With ambient indie rockers Moontrax...

Vocalist Sheryl Ann & Starlight pick jazz, blues, pop and a few surprises from the American Songbook. In the Lookout Bar & Grille at the Westward Look Resort...

Two-Door Hatchback—Dante Rosano, Samantha Bounkeua and friends—return to Tap + Bottle-Downtown for a night of eclectic and melodic merrymaking...

Performing transcendental music of the world, Khalid el Boujami on oud/voice will join Balkan Spirit on the patio at Agustin Kitchen...

Deeper: DJs Atom Energy and Lunarfluxx spin house at Passé...

Traveling like a "Subsonic Bullet." Ska-punks Epic XVIII, invoking the spirit of calamity, "Divide By Zero." At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery. Ted Riviera's Gun Runners aid and abet...

Heart gaping open, L.A. slowcore/indie rockers Cryogeyser transition through the liminal space of the "Basement" into clear "Focus." On the Club Congress stage. One they will share with jangle popsters Nanami Ozone...

Drawing from a well of acoustic originals and country/folk covers, Mark Insley backed by guitarist Damon Barnaby are Americana's Most Wanted. At Iron John's Brewing Company–Congress...

Accompanied by percussionist Will Clipman and bassist Johnny Walker, world renowned flautist R. Carlos Nakai performs at the second annual Flutes For Vets Benefit. At Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church...

On "The Mountain" vocalist Vasanta Weiss uses metaphor to spread a message of inspiration. Southbound Pilot (swampy blues/roots/jazz) are at Monterey Court...

From Las Vegas, Midnight Clover sink their sweet tooth into delectable alt-rock. At The Rock. Sandwiched between Tucson's Cra$h Magic and Method to the Madness...

