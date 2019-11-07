The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Things to Do on Thursday, Nov. 7

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge 1.jpg
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Pairing Dinner. Sullivan’s Steakhouse is ranging from white to red at this specialty four-course wine dinner, perfect to warm you up on a November evening. The dishes begin with shrimp and butternut risotto paired with Aveta Sauvignon Blanc; then moves onto an avocado salad with crab, shallots and crème fraiche paired with a Karia Chardonnay; the main course is a smoked filet mignon in parsnip puree and roasted Brussels sprouts paired with the Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon; dessert closes things out with a pumpkin panna cotta paired with the Hands of Time Red Blend. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. 1785 E. River Road. $120. Information.

Bordeaux on a Budget. Maynards Market and Kitchen is hosting a tasting series of Bordeaux wines that won’t break the bank. But what is a Bordeaux wine, anyhow? Well, it’s wine produced in the Bordeaux region of France, obviously. These wines can range from red to white, and are some of the most revered and imitated in the world. And you get to try them out on a budget! 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. 400 N. Toole Ave. Wine tastings are $12 or free for Maynards Wine Club members. Information.

click to enlarge 1.jpg
Samurai Champloo. Casa Video is offering two great treats from Asia: an evening full of the beloved anime TV series Samurai Champloo, plus curry courtesy of the Curry Pot food truck. Samurai Champloo follows three strangers in the Edo Period of Japan, but subverts common medieval tropes by infusing the world with modern elements such as graffiti and hip-hop. (This also accounts for the incredible soundtrack by producer Nujabes.) It’s a sword-fightin’, rhyme-spittin’ good time! 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Information.

Tags: , , , , ,

