Profile in Courage: McSally Avoids CNN Cameras, Questions on Trump's Ukraine Scandal

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
Several Republicans have avoided answering questions about whether it's OK for Trump to ask Ukraine to probe his rivals.Kinda reminds me of Brave Sir Robin...
One, Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, took the long route — around the Capitol and around parked cars — to avoid cameras. Her aide stepped in front to say: "No comment."
The Everyone Runs November 10 Tucson Medical Center Veterans Day Half Marathon and 5k is unquestionably Tucson's… More