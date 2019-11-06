The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Do This! / Music

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Nov. 6

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Death Valley Girls - DEB FRAZIN (COURTESY PHOTO)
  • Deb Frazin (Courtesy photo)
  • Death Valley Girls
In step with the dark mystics of the 1970s who opened The Doors of Perception, using rock 'n' coll as a means of elevating the fringes of society, L.A.'s Death Valley Girls transport the uninitiated  to altered planes. At 191 Toole. While noise poppers Crocodiles proclaim that Love Is Here (The End Is Near) and punk/garage rocker Kate Clover sets the stage ablaze first...

This Wednesday night conclave is hit-or-miss. Call ahead. But when it's on, it's a safe bet. Dan Stuart, Van Christian and Loren Dircks perform, and back a luminous circle of guests, at The Dusty Monk Pub...

Led by Zoran Dukic, one the most distinguished classical guitarists today, this ensemble's debut performance was called "the birth of a sparkling new star in the concert sky" by the German press. UA Presents the European Guitar Quartet. At Centennial Hall...

"What Would the Odd Do?" Making punk playful, New York psychedelic art rockers, Guerilla Toss display their hyperactive exuberance and sonic innovation at Wooden Tooth Records. From Phoenix, heavy guitar poppers Dent and Rough Draft are first to jump on the trampoline...

