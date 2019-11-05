Things to Do in Tucson on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
Apollo Remembered. In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing, Oro Valley-based White Eagle Aerospace is hosting a screening of this 70-minute audio-visual presentation narrated by aerospace historian J. Terry White. This screening at the Murphy-Wilmot library covers the events of the Apollo program, features an informative model display and will conclude with an interactive Q&A session. Attendance capacity for this event is 100; seats are first-come, first-serve. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. 530 N. Wilmot Road. Free. Information.
LightArt. Flowers make the world a brighter place, but this series of botanical lighting fixtures literally make the space around them brighter. For the next few months, that space is at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Ryan Smith, the Seattle architect and designer behind LightArt, found his inspiration for this project in the flowers from the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Rhododendron and cherry blossoms, foxglove and columbine, snowdrops and chartreuse blossoms abound. And all of them provide a warm glow that will make you feel both in awe of how lovely art can be and like you seriously need to step up the lighting game in your own home. On display through Jan. 5 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $15 adults, $13 seniors/students/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members and kids under 4. Information.
Cheech & Chong are a Grammy Award–winning comedy duo consisting of Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong.… More