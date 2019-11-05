The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The Weekly List

Things to Do in Tucson on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge remembering_apollo.jpg

Apollo Remembered. In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing, Oro Valley-based White Eagle Aerospace is hosting a screening of this 70-minute audio-visual presentation narrated by aerospace historian J. Terry White. This screening at the Murphy-Wilmot library covers the events of the Apollo program, features an informative model display and will conclude with an interactive Q&A session. Attendance capacity for this event is 100; seats are first-come, first-serve. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. 530 N. Wilmot Road. Free. Information.



click to enlarge v_for_vendetta.jpg
V For Vendetta. Remember, remember the fifth of November! For this very apropos Tuesday screening, Harkins Theatres is showing this anti-hero comic book classic. Based on Alan Moore’s graphic novel of the same name, V for Vendetta depicts the ever-romantic struggle of overthrowing a neo-fascist totalitarian regime in the not-too-distant future. Even if you haven’t seen the film, you’ll recognize the mask. And if you have seen the film, chances are you’ve been inspired to overthrow the nearest governing body. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz & 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. $5. Information.

click to enlarge national_hot_sauce_day.jpg
National Hot Sauce Day at 1912. It’s a common response to grab a cool drink to soothe spiciness, but what are you to do when your drinks are specifically paired with a molten meal? Indulge in both, I suppose. 1912 Brewing Co. and Daniela’s Cooking are teaming up with a specialty food and drink pairing: get three 1912 beers paired with three of Daniela’s Cooking’s tacos, each with a different hot sauce. Now that’s what I call a symbiotic relationship! 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Information.

LightArt. Flowers make the world a brighter place, but this series of botanical lighting fixtures literally make the space around them brighter. For the next few months, that space is at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Ryan Smith, the Seattle architect and designer behind LightArt, found his inspiration for this project in the flowers from the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Rhododendron and cherry blossoms, foxglove and columbine, snowdrops and chartreuse blossoms abound. And all of them provide a warm glow that will make you feel both in awe of how lovely art can be and like you seriously need to step up the lighting game in your own home. On display through Jan. 5 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $15 adults, $13 seniors/students/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members and kids under 4. Information.


Tucson Landmarks Month at the Madaras Gallery. The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years of bringing art to Tucson by having a special themed exhibit each month. It’s only fitting that a gallery that’s so quintessentially Tucson would have a month dedicated to showcasing art of Tucson landmarks. From Mission San Xavier del Bac to the Barrio neighborhood to the University of Arizona, it’s a showcase that will remind you just how beautiful our Old Pueblo is. Nov. 1-30. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 2025 N. Swan Rd. Free. Information.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Nada Yoga (the sacred sound) Teacher Training in India

Nada Yoga (the sacred sound) Teacher Training in India @ Nada Yoga School

Fri., Nov. 8, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Cheech and Chong

Cheech & Chong are a Grammy Award–winning comedy duo consisting of Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong.… More

@ Fox Tucson Theatre Thu., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m. 17 W. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Brains Don't Burn On The Girl (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. PACC Celebrating PetSmart National Adoption Weekend (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Adoptable Pet: Kaito Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. XOXO: Where to Rock this Weekend, Nov. 1 - 3 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. The Lighthouse (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation