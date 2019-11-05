Things to Do in Tucson on Tuesday, Nov. 5

click to enlarge

Apollo Remembered. In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing, Oro Valley-based White Eagle Aerospace is hosting a screening of this 70-minute audio-visual presentation narrated by aerospace historian J. Terry White. This screening at the Murphy-Wilmot library covers the events of the Apollo program, features an informative model display and will conclude with an interactive Q&A session. Attendance capacity for this event is 100; seats are first-come, first-serve. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. 530 N. Wilmot Road. Free. Information.

Remember, remember the fifth of November! For this very apropos Tuesday screening, Harkins Theatres is showing this anti-hero comic book classic. Based on Alan Moore’s graphic novel of the same name, V for Vendetta depicts the ever-romantic struggle of overthrowing a neo-fascist totalitarian regime in the not-too-distant future. Even if you haven’t seen the film, you’ll recognize the mask. And if you have seen the film, chances are you’ve been inspired to overthrow the nearest governing body. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz & 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. $5. Information.

LightArt. Flowers make the world a brighter place, but this series of botanical lighting fixtures literally make the space around them brighter. For the next few months, that space is at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Ryan Smith, the Seattle architect and designer behind LightArt, found his inspiration for this project in the flowers from the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Rhododendron and cherry blossoms, foxglove and columbine, snowdrops and chartreuse blossoms abound. And all of them provide a warm glow that will make you feel both in awe of how lovely art can be and like you seriously need to step up the lighting game in your own home. On display through Jan. 5 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $15 adults, $13 seniors/students/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members and kids under 4. Information.

The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years of bringing art to Tucson by having a special themed exhibit each month. It’s only fitting that a gallery that’s so quintessentially Tucson would have a month dedicated to showcasing art of Tucson landmarks. From Mission San Xavier del Bac to the Barrio neighborhood to the University of Arizona, it’s a showcase that will remind you just how beautiful our Old Pueblo is. Nov. 1-30. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 2025 N. Swan Rd. Free. Information.

