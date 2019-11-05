Romero Wins Mayor's Race, Dem Sweep Council, Sanctuary City Prop Defeated

click to enlarge She's in: Tucson City Councilwoman Regina Romero is running for mayor.

Tucson City Council member Regina Romero is out way ahead of independent candidate Ed Ackerley and Green Party candidate Mike Cease, according to the first release of ballots in today's city election. Romero, who will make history as the city's first Latina mayor, has 56 percent of the vote, compared to Ackerley's 40 percent and Cease's 4 percent.“Tonight’s results affirm that Tucsonans are ready for bold leadership that will take our city to the next level of progress and prosperity,” Romero said in prepared remarks. “At a time when our national politics have been sewn with division, Tucsonans remain united by our shared desire to promote a safe, just, and sustainable city that provides economic opportunity for our families and future generations. This movement is open to everyone—whatever your background, whatever your party, whoever you voted for—let’s work together! We will always be one Tucson—.”Meanwhile, Prop 205, aka the Sanctuary City initiative, is going down to defeat, with 71 percent of voters rejecting the proposal, which would have limited the ability of local police to inquire about immigration status and prevented federal law-enforcement agents from working with Tucson police unless they signed an agreement that would likewise limit their ability to inquire about immigration status.In the Tucson City Council races, all the Democrats were safely ahead of Republican candidates. In Ward 1, Democrat Lane Santa Cruz had captured 58 percent of the vote against Republican Sam Nagy and Green Matthew Smith. In Ward 2, Democratic incumbent Councilman Paul Cunningham had 60 percent of the vote against Republican Ewart Williams and Green William Peterson. And in Ward 4, Nikki Lee had 57 percent of the vote against Republican Mike Hicks and Green Cara Bissell.But none of them are going to see a pay raise. Prop 409, which would have raised salaries for council members, was also headed to defeat, with 60 percent of the voters rejecting it.