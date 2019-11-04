The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, November 4, 2019

Adoptable Pet: Kaito Needs a Home

Posted By on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 11:35 AM

Kaito the cat - HUMANE SOCIETY OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA
  • Humane Society of Southern Arizona
  • Kaito the cat
“Hi friends! My name is Kaito and I am a 5-month-old boy! I am a playful kitten who loves to run and chase toy feathers. I have Feline Herpes that has caused some scarring to my right eye. I am not currently on medication but my new family will need to be familiar with the symptoms and seek veterinary care if they arise. This shouldn’t prevent anyone from adopting me though! I can still live a long, happy life!” Kaito (875058) Would you like to learn more about Kaito? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or visit at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.

