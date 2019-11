Friday, Nov. 1

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

It's back.is three nights of music. Featuringy un chingo mas. At Hotel Congress and Mercado San Agustin Annex. All proceeds to benefit All Souls Procession. See nightofthelivingfest.com for all the details...Originally forming in Prescott, Arizona, these music festival favorites mash together dance, funk, improvisation, rock and beams of light. Aiming at creating a mood altering experience, they push the boundaries of what a jam band can be. Everything Falls Into Place forat 191 Toole...These Celtic rockers songs—"Caroline" and "(I Don't Think I'll) Love Anymore"—have been featured on biker noir series Sons of Anarchy.wrestle with moral dualism when they kick off the annualalong with Celtic-punksAt Rillito Raceway Park. Representing women's voices in Celtic rock, the fire breathingandopen the show...Part of"Roll Up" for a special edition of El Tambó. Resident badasses Sspin sides. On the plaza at Hotel Congress...Gathering to commemorate lost loved ones through music and dance, Casa De Los Muertos will takeoverand guests——will be spinning tribal, Latin and Afro house all night. At Batch Cafe & Bar...Empowering local artists on the rise. Locals Only Fridays features sets byMr. Head's Bar is the spot..."Come for the Snatch, stay for the O." In their debut performance,pairs with. Chaos will ensue. At Saint Charles Tavern...With songs about "Stripper Poles" and "Cherry Pop Tarts," Funky Bonz have been "Making It Funky" since 1993. At Thunder Canyon Brewstillery...With proceeds to benefit Tu Nidito—a local non-profit organization that helps children and families dealing with death or serious illness—features. At The Rock...In much the same way that menudo is doled out after a hard day's night of drinking,return to Exo Bar to serve up flavorful rancheras, cumbias y norteñas, caliente y picante... In the spirit of The Dead Milkmen, hyper-econo helium punks,bring the Sunshine on the Graveyard Tour to Sky Bar. With the...Residenthost some of the Old Pueblo's top and up-and-coming turntablists. Funk Yo House Fridays goes off at Irene's Holy Donuts...The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block is taking it to the streets with. In addition to the fine wines, spirits and noshables,supply the music..., called "unequivocally the hottest female voice in R&B," is at the Rialto Theatre. Rising Harlem rapperhelps to warms things up...Emerging from the borough of Staten Island in 1993, their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, changed the game forever.rolls the 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour into the AVA Amphitheater...Pop songstressis at Tucson Hop Shop...Inspired by soul, folk and rock,performs in the courtyard at Mercado San Agustin...provides the music for artist/musicianis a show that "perfectly reflects the arrogance and gluttony of the culture of capitalism." At How Sweet It Was...Their new album, Long Time Comin'—plainspoken with alt-country grit and the Braun brothers' signature harmonies—cements their place in Austin's roots rock scene.play The Rock. With the red dirt country of...Vocalistperform boogie woogie, blues and torch songs. In the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner...present Electro-Boom: An audiovisual EDM experience. At the Surly Wench Pub...An ofrenda to the dead. In an intimate All Souls themed performance,are at Saint Charles Tavern...Featuring impassioned, reverent and insightful performances by. Songs About Death will be sung at Exo Bar. Proceeds to benefit No Mas Muertes...Is it a bird? Is it a frog's croak? "When The Fire Comes," Londoner indie popperswill be there. At the Rialto Theatre. With the ethereal club pop of...These new wavers emerged from a surrealist theatrical troupe who supplied the music for Richard Elfman's Forbidden Zone (1980) and other film projects, but got bored waiting around for the completion of the film and started gigging around L.A., and got signed to I.R.S. Records in the process. Former members ofcarry on. At the Fox Theatre...Dance With Me? Legendary California punk rockersextend a hand. At The Rock. Local punkskick out the jams first...Acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter/storytellerand his band create a front-porch vibe. In the taproom at Borderlands Brewing Company...Dedicated to preserving America's original music,presents. At Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ...