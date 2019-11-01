Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

The Valencia Library’s 50th Birthday. In October 1969, the Valencia Library opened as a 7,800 square foot building that served about 27,000 people. Fifty years and two renovations later, it’s an 18,000 square foot community hub for more than 90,00 people! And that sounds like as good a reason as any to throw a party, right? Head on over for giant games, book giveaways, crafts, sugar skulls and piñatas. Chow down at the food trucks and enjoy live music by Las Trillizas y Dulce, Gertie and the T.O. Boyz, and the Ocotillo Ballet Folklórico. You’d better book it on over!

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Rd.

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

. The UA Cooperative Extension The Garden Kitchen is hosting a free celebration of our local food system. The day includes demonstrations and tastings that feature “wild and cultivated foods native to the Southwest.” More than food samples, there will be cooking demonstrations and local food vendors. (As if you needed anything other than free food samples to convince you.) Come on out and get a taste of the landscape you call home! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Free.

Aspiring rapper, Gary Busey nerd, cholo-manque and awesome dad Pauly Casillas is riding high right now. He has top-shelf comedy cred as a cross-cultural headliner—the opposing cultures being Tucson and Phoenix. Between comedy and the day gig, he’s almost too busy for fun. You’ll have to catch him at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, when he headlines at The O. Information.

A host of Tucson’s comedy stars and lesser lights will celebrate the debut of The “O”pen MIC at 6:30 p.m., Sunday Nov. 3. Scheduled as a weekly event, the show is hosted by Matt Ziemak, who has a track record of successful, long-running shows. With Rory Monserat, he founded Brew Ha Ha at Borderlands Brewing Company, now in its fourth year. At The Hut he runs the monthly Switch show which he inherited from Pauly Casillas. The mic is free, and non-comedians are welcome to enjoy watching comedians kill, bomb and everything in between. Your feedback could make someone a star … eventually. Information.

click to enlarge

30th Annual All Souls Procession. All Souls celebration is a whole weekend worth of celebrating, including a Procession of the Little Angels at Armory Park on Saturday night. But the big event starts Sunday evening. Created by the community to creatively honor and celebrate the dead, and open to all cultures traditions and people, it’s an event like no other. It’s a night full of art and love and existing in a strange place between somber and celebratory. One of the highlights is the burning of the Urn, a large sculptural steel vessel which is filled with messages and mementos of our lost loved ones. 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Finale Site is at Congress Street and Avenida del Convento. Free, but donations are so appreciated! Information.

click to enlarge

. High five! Actually don’t, you’ll drop your handfuls of fresh produce. Rillito Park Farmers Market and Heirloom Farmers Markets are celebrating five years of getting the best locally produced foods into the hands everyone interested. For this celebration, they’re hosting a featured chef demonstration from Chef Ryan Clark of Casino Del Sol and live music by Michael P. and the Gullywashers. It’s good food and good vibes, and while supporting local farmers and artisans. Delish! 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. 4502 N. First Ave.