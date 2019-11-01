Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | Pets and Beasts | more categories»
The Valencia Library’s 50th Birthday. In October 1969, the Valencia Library opened as a 7,800 square foot building that served about 27,000 people. Fifty years and two renovations later, it’s an 18,000 square foot community hub for more than 90,00 people! And that sounds like as good a reason as any to throw a party, right? Head on over for giant games, book giveaways, crafts, sugar skulls and piñatas. Chow down at the food trucks and enjoy live music by Las Trillizas y Dulce, Gertie and the T.O. Boyz, and the Ocotillo Ballet Folklórico. You’d better book it on over!
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Rd.
Aspiring rapper, Gary Busey nerd, cholo-manque and awesome dad Pauly Casillas is riding high right now. He has top-shelf comedy cred as a cross-cultural headliner—the opposing cultures being Tucson and Phoenix. Between comedy and the day gig, he’s almost too busy for fun. You’ll have to catch him at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, when he headlines at The O. Information.
30th Annual All Souls Procession. All Souls celebration is a whole weekend worth of celebrating, including a Procession of the Little Angels at Armory Park on Saturday night. But the big event starts Sunday evening. Created by the community to creatively honor and celebrate the dead, and open to all cultures traditions and people, it’s an event like no other. It’s a night full of art and love and existing in a strange place between somber and celebratory. One of the highlights is the burning of the Urn, a large sculptural steel vessel which is filled with messages and mementos of our lost loved ones. 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Finale Site is at Congress Street and Avenida del Convento. Free, but donations are so appreciated! Information.
