Friday, November 1, 2019

Community Info / Do This!

Things to Do This Weekend in Tucson

Posted By on Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Friday, Nov. 1
click to enlarge repo_men.jpg
Repo Man. Harry Dean Stanton and Emilio Estevez team up for this 80s sci-fi satire about punk life, with themes that echo into today. In this case, being a repo man is a little more complicated than it might seem, when the characters wind up with a mysterious Chevy Malibu with a “cop-evaporating alien force” in the trunk. For the 35th anniversary of this blue collar punk rock masterpiece, the Loft invites you to “do some crimes.” 10 to 11:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. Information.

Bear Down Fridays. While school is in session at the UA, cries of “Bear Down!” are heard so often and with such enthusiasm that it’s safe to say that we are all existing in a constant Bear Down state. But bear down extra on the Friday before the next UA football game. Shops and restaurants in Main Gate Square are having specials from 4 to 7, and a big pep rally with Wilbur and Wilma, UA cheerleaders, the pom squad and twirlers begins at 6 p.m. There’s also a special activity zone for the kids and a special guest appearance by at least one UA coach. 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Main Gate Square. Free. Information.

click to enlarge tucson_comic-con.jpg
Tucson Comic-Con. Come one, come all, to Tucson’s annual pop culture bonanza for all ages! This year’s guests include artists Adam Yeater, Alfred Trujillo and Chiara Bautista; actors Jim Fye, Johnny Yong and Paul Blake; authors James A. Owen, Jessica Feinberg and Marsheila Rockwell; and cosplay stars Always Be Thor, Cara Nicole and Guy Parrulli. There’s always so much to do at Comic-Con, from artists alley and costume contests to autograph & photo ops to seminars and panels. There’s even a big ol’ scavenger hunt. Come nerd out with a bunch of people who are just as excited to be there as you are. Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3. Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Prices range from $5 for a one-day ticket for kids 9 to 13, to $45 for a three-day pass for adults. Kids 8 and under get in free with a paying adult. Information.

click to enlarge crush_party.jpg
Crush Party 2019. It’s time for the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block’s annual shindig of all shindigs. Much like an art gallery, Crush Party gathers all sorts of local breweries and restaurants for you to peruse. Participating eateries this year include Crooked Tooth Brewing, Cafe 54 Bistro, Tito & Pep, Thunder Canyon Brewstillery, Welcome Diner, Sand-Reckoner Vineyards, PY Steak House and many more. Enjoy food, drinks and music while dancing in the moonlight. VIP tickets get you into the special Hamilton Distillers’ Whiskey Del Bac Showdown. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. 140 N. Main Ave. Tickets: Museum Member + Designated Driver: $45 / General Admission: $60 / VIP Package: $100. Information.

click to enlarge grain_culture.jpg
Grain Culture: A Panel Discussion. Pueblo Vida Brewing Company and Iron Horse Fabricators are hosting a panel compiled to “make a case for buying grain from small farms and how that affects decisions on production, flavor and beyond.” This educational talk about local brewing includes speakers from Barrio Bread, Pueblo Vida, Mecca Grade Estate Malt and BKW Farms. And after the talk, there will be food from Fiamme Pizza Napoletana, beers and live music. A portion of proceeds will go to the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Foundation. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. 503 E. Ninth St. Information.

LightArt. Flowers make the world a brighter place, but this series of botanical lighting fixtures literally make the space around them brighter. For the next few months, that space is at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Ryan Smith, the Seattle architect and designer behind LightArt, found his inspiration for this project in the flowers from the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Rhododendron and cherry blossoms, foxglove and columbine, snowdrops and chartreuse blossoms abound. And all of them provide a warm glow that will make you feel both in awe of how lovely art can be and like you seriously need to step up the lighting game in your own home. On display through Jan. 5 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $15 adults, $13 seniors/students/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members and kids under 4. Information.

Tucson Landmarks Month at the Madaras Gallery. The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years of bringing art to Tucson by having a special themed exhibit each month. It’s only fitting that a gallery that’s so quintessentially Tucson would have a month dedicated to showcasing art of Tucson landmarks. From Mission San Xavier del Bac to the Barrio neighborhood to the University of Arizona, it’s a showcase that will remind you just how beautiful our Old Pueblo is. Nov. 1-30. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 2025 N. Swan Rd. Free. Information.

Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games. Raise your hand if you’re feeling Celtic! If your hand is raised, then you’re in the perfect mood to head to this festival full of live Celtic music, tons of vendors and the 19th Annual Athletics Heavy Events World Championship. If your hand is not raised, then what better way to get in the Celtic spirit than by heading to this festival full of live Celtic music, tons of vendors and the 19th Annual Athletics Heavy Events World Championship? Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3. Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave. $45 for a weekend pass, with lower prices for individual days and for students, seniors, youth and military. Information.

Saturday, Nov. 2
click to enlarge valencia_library.png

The Valencia Library’s 50th Birthday. In October 1969, the Valencia Library opened as a 7,800 square foot building that served about 27,000 people. Fifty years and two renovations later, it’s an 18,000 square foot community hub for more than 90,00 people! And that sounds like as good a reason as any to throw a party, right? Head on over for giant games, book giveaways, crafts, sugar skulls and piñatas. Chow down at the food trucks and enjoy live music by Las Trillizas y Dulce, Gertie and the T.O. Boyz, and the Ocotillo Ballet Folklórico. You’d better book it on over!

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Rd.


Tucson Landmarks Month at the Madaras Gallery. The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years of bringing art to Tucson by having a special themed exhibit each month. It's only fitting that a gallery that's so quintessentially Tucson would have a month dedicated to showcasing art of Tucson landmarks. From Mission San Xavier del Bac to the Barrio neighborhood to the University of Arizona, it's a showcase that will remind you just how beautiful our Old Pueblo is. Nov. 1-30. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 2025 N. Swan Rd. Free.

LightArt. Flowers make the world a brighter place, but this series of botanical lighting fixtures literally make the space around them brighter. For the next few months, that space is at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Ryan Smith, the Seattle architect and designer behind LightArt, found his inspiration for this project in the flowers from the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Rhododendron and cherry blossoms, foxglove and columbine, snowdrops and chartreuse blossoms abound. And all of them provide a warm glow that will make you feel both in awe of how lovely art can be and like you seriously need to step up the lighting game in your own home. On display through Jan. 5 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $15 adults, $13 seniors/students/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members and kids under 4. Information.

click to enlarge taste_of_the_desert.jpg
Taste of The Desert Festival. The UA Cooperative Extension The Garden Kitchen is hosting a free celebration of our local food system. The day includes demonstrations and tastings that feature “wild and cultivated foods native to the Southwest.” More than food samples, there will be cooking demonstrations and local food vendors. (As if you needed anything other than free food samples to convince you.) Come on out and get a taste of the landscape you call home! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Free. Information.

Fall Open Studio Tours. You probably already know that Tucson is full of art, but sometimes it feels like it’s so full of art that you don’t really get a chance to see it all! The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is hosting two weekends of showcasing artists, musicians and other creatives who have working studio spaces open to the public. This is your chance to meet with some of our local artists, learn about their artistic processes and see an incredible variety of art, from jewelry to photography to painting, sculpture and textiles. This week features studios north of Grant Road, including those of Judith Austin, Merlin Cohen, Terry Parker, and Elizabeth & Tony von Isser. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3. Free. Information.

Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival. If you’re tired of all the spooky-themed events of October, head on down to Sonoita this weekend, where there is plenty of room in town for the two of us, and in fact, for more than 2,000 of us—at least that’s how many people usually come. Some of this year’s highlights include a chance to meet with the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers, to hear from Author Alan Day in his talk “Life on the Lazy B as Lived by an American Cowboy,” a chance to take old timey photos at Tumbleweed Tillie’s and a chance to safely view the sun with the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. Plus, plenty of Western music and entertainment, ranch life activities and a silent auction. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Empire Ranch Foundation, on Empire Ranch Road off Scenic Highway 83. $10 donation per car requested. Information.

Aspiring rapper, Gary Busey nerd, cholo-manque and awesome dad Pauly Casillas is riding high right now. He has top-shelf comedy cred as a cross-cultural headliner—the opposing cultures being Tucson and Phoenix. Between comedy and the day gig, he’s almost too busy for fun. You’ll have to catch him at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, when he headlines at The O. Information.


Sunday, Nov. 3

Sunday Open Mic at the O. A host of Tucson’s comedy stars and lesser lights will celebrate the debut of The “O”pen MIC at 6:30 p.m., Sunday Nov. 3. Scheduled as a weekly event, the show is hosted by Matt Ziemak, who has a track record of successful, long-running shows. With Rory Monserat, he founded Brew Ha Ha at Borderlands Brewing Company, now in its fourth year. At The Hut he runs the monthly Switch show which he inherited from Pauly Casillas. The mic is free, and non-comedians are welcome to enjoy watching comedians kill, bomb and everything in between. Your feedback could make someone a star … eventually. Information.

Tea Ceremony at Yume. If you missed the tea ceremony that Seven Cups held at Yume Japanese Gardens a few weeks back, then make sure you get to this one. Even if you were at the Seven Cups ceremony, this one will be different. A tea master, in classical kimono and following etiquette established nearly 1,000 years ago, will prepare and serve you a bowl of matcha (powdered green tea), as well as provide a traditional Japanese treat. Intended for individuals 15 and up, this is an opportunity to participate in one of Japan’s most distinctive rituals. 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. $25, or $15 for members. Tickets include admission to the gardens. Information.

Prospective Volunteer Coffee at the Presidio Museum. Have you ever thought about volunteering at the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum? With the museum growing more popular every day, they sure could use your help. The thing is, doing things like gardening, leading children’s educational field trips and participating in living history reenactments probably won’t feel much like work. Come learn more about the opportunities to volunteer for the museum at this free event, which features coffee, tea, light refreshments and even a brief history of the original Presidio to get you extra excited. 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, but please RSVP at tucsonpresidio.com by Sunday, Nov. 3. Tucson Presidio, 196 N. Court Ave. Free. Information.

click to enlarge ballettucsonart.jpg
Ballet Tucson Fall Concert. Ballet Tucson is kicking off its season with a seriously cool lineup. First, a fanciful steampunk rendition of Jekyll & Hyde, with choreography and concept by Chieko Imada and Mary Beth Cabana. Then the Tucson premiere of “Five Movements, Three Repeats,” a mix of modern dance and ballet by choreographic superstar Christopher Wheeldon. The finale, “In the Mood,” is a swing-style bonanza featuring popular big band music, choreographed by Mark Schneider. Come see a night full of different kinds of dancing, all performed by wildly talented dancers. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1713 E. University Blvd. $45 GA, $40 seniors/students/military. Information.

30th Annual All Souls Procession. All Souls celebration is a whole weekend worth of celebrating, including a Procession of the Little Angels at Armory Park on Saturday night. But the big event starts Sunday evening. Created by the community to creatively honor and celebrate the dead, and open to all cultures traditions and people, it’s an event like no other. It’s a night full of art and love and existing in a strange place between somber and celebratory. One of the highlights is the burning of the Urn, a large sculptural steel vessel which is filled with messages and mementos of our lost loved ones. 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Finale Site is at Congress Street and Avenida del Convento. Free, but donations are so appreciated! Information.


Tucson Landmarks Month at the Madaras Gallery. The Madaras Gallery is celebrating 20 years of bringing art to Tucson by having a special themed exhibit each month. It's only fitting that a gallery that's so quintessentially Tucson would have a month dedicated to showcasing art of Tucson landmarks. From Mission San Xavier del Bac to the Barrio neighborhood to the University of Arizona, it's a showcase that will remind you just how beautiful our Old Pueblo is. Nov. 1-30. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Madaras Gallery, 2025 N. Swan Rd. Free.

click to enlarge lightart_botanical-rhododendron-2.jpg
LightArt. Flowers make the world a brighter place, but this series of botanical lighting fixtures literally make the space around them brighter. For the next few months, that space is at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Ryan Smith, the Seattle architect and designer behind LightArt, found his inspiration for this project in the flowers from the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Rhododendron and cherry blossoms, foxglove and columbine, snowdrops and chartreuse blossoms abound. And all of them provide a warm glow that will make you feel both in awe of how lovely art can be and like you seriously need to step up the lighting game in your own home. On display through Jan. 5 at the Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $15 adults, $13 seniors/students/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members and kids under 4. Information.

Rillito Park Farmers Market Five-Year Anniversary. High five! Actually don’t, you’ll drop your handfuls of fresh produce. Rillito Park Farmers Market and Heirloom Farmers Markets are celebrating five years of getting the best locally produced foods into the hands everyone interested. For this celebration, they’re hosting a featured chef demonstration from Chef Ryan Clark of Casino Del Sol and live music by Michael P. and the Gullywashers. It’s good food and good vibes, and while supporting local farmers and artisans. Delish! 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. 4502 N. First Ave. Information.

Fall Open Studio Tours. You probably already know that Tucson is full of art, but sometimes it feels like it’s so full of art that you don’t really get a chance to see it all! The Arts Foundation for Tucson and Southern Arizona is hosting two weekends of showcasing artists, musicians and other creatives who have working studio spaces open to the public. This is your chance to meet with some of our local artists, learn about their artistic processes and see an incredible variety of art, from jewelry to photography to painting, sculpture and textiles. This week features studios north of Grant Road, including those of Judith Austin, Merlin Cohen, Terry Parker, and Elizabeth & Tony von Isser. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3. Free. Information.

