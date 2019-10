click to enlarge

The Tucson Botanical Gardens will transform into a winter wonderland in early December.The garden’s popular Luminaria Nights, sponsored by Tucson Electric Power, returns on Friday, Dec.6 through 8 and will continue the following weekend, Friday, Dec.13 through 15.This year, they will release over 3,500 luminaries and will also feature over 20 Korean lanterns. Along with the lights, the Gardens are adding a Poinsettia Pavilion, Winter Wonderland: Our Garden Snowfall Experience, appearances by the Grinch, a write a letter to Santa mailbox and multiple musical performances, including the Manhattan Dolls.The event will also have food and drinks.“We take tremendous pride in creating a magical experience for our guests during the holiday season,” said Michelle Conklin, Executive Director, in a release. "We hope children of all ages will come and begin their holiday season with us at TBG.”Parking at the Gardens is limited and free parking will be available at the Emmanuel Baptist Church at 1825 N. Alvernon Way with a free shuttle to the Gardens.Tickets are available online and cost $18 for adults, $12 for Gardens members, $9 for children and $6 for children members of the Gardens.For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://tucsonbotanical.org/event/luminaria-nights/.